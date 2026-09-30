e.l.f. Made production bringing the e.l.f. twist on products so good, it must be magic

e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), has brewed up the entertainment-led brand awareness campaign "The e.l.f.ing Magical Sisters," casting a spotlight on e.l.f. Cosmetics' Soft Glam Cream Blush Bronzer Sticks. This spellbinding campaign is equal parts coven and comedy and just in time for spooky season. With a more beguiled-than-bewitched cinematic lens, three modern-day witches discover the secret to glam doesn't require a magic wand, just a Soft Glam Cream Blush Bronzer Stick. The spot features Netflix's "Stranger Things" star Priah Ferguson, "The Studio" star Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and actress Bebe Wood of "Mean Girls 2024."

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Just in time for spooky season, e.l.f. Cosmetics has brewed up "The e.l.f.ing Magical Sisters," casting a spotlight on e.l.f. Cosmetics' Soft Glam Cream Blush Bronzer Sticks.

Bringing the e.l.f. twist along with its signature wit and wink, the campaign's script was penned in partnership with Anna Drezen, a "Saturday Night Live" head writer alum from seasons No. 46 and 47 and directed by Hannah Levy of Hungryman Productions. The campaign was concepted in-house by e.l.f. Made, e.l.f.'s entertainment arm, celebrating the real heroes of the story: Soft Glam Cream Blush and Bronzer Sticks.

"Our community has told us the Soft Glam Cream Blush and Bronzer Sticks are so creamy, so sculpting, pigmented and blend-able, they must be magic. So, we did what we do: We leaned in. 'The e.l.f.ing Magical Sisters' delivers the disruptive, laugh-out-loud entertainment e.l.f. is known for," said Oshiya Savur, Chief Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Brands. "Spooky season is a cultural moment for every eye, lip and face to join. Showing up to meet the moment with humor, witches and a best-selling product is how we are taking insights to action for the e.l.f. heart to beat in lockstep with culture."

The award-winning Soft Glam Cream Blush Bronzer Sticks have already cast a serious spell on shoppers: 50% of purchasers are new to e.l.f.* Infused with 2% shea butter and 1% sunflower seed oil, they glide on smoothly and create a magically natural finish. And, of course, they deliver value at an OMG price.

"The e.l.f.ing Magical Sisters" goes live today across e.l.f. channels including YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Cream Blush and Bronzer Sticks, along with the entire Soft Glam family of products, are available now at elfcosmetics.com, Ulta, Target, Walmart, Boots, Superdrug and Amazon for $7/£7.

Watch the campaign video here.

*e.l.f. Cosmetics internal sales data, May-September 2026

About e.l.f. Brands

e.l.f. Brands, part of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN and e.l.f. Hair, and is fueled by a mission to make the best of beauty accessible and a purpose to make the world a better place for every eye, lip and face. Purpose led and results driven, e.l.f. Beauty is a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. As a bold disruptor with a kind heart, e.l.f. Brands' superpowers are delivering universally appealing, premium-quality products at affordable prices that are vegan, e.l.f. clean and double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty-free. e.l.f. Brands are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929037511/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jen Budres-Tani

jbudres@elfbeauty.com