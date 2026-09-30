ASICS Issues World's First Conservation Warning for Movement as New Research Reveals We're Moving Less

Sigourney Weaver narrates Human Nature, a new documentary from ASICS exploring how our modern-day habitats are changing the way we move.

Brits report spending 82% of their waking day not moving. 1

Today, 42% of UK adults surveyed are not meeting recommended movement guidelines.

By 2035, that figure is projected to rise to 46% - equivalent to 27 million UK adults. 2

70% of Brits say modern life makes it easy to spend an entire day barely moving.

Just 15 minutes of movement can help uplift our mental state and help us thrive.



LONDON, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of World Mental Health Day, ASICS is issuing a conservation warning for movement, as new global research reveals Brits report spending 82% of their waking day not moving.1

To highlight the issue, ASICS has released Human Nature, a new nature documentary narrated by the award-winning Sigourney Weaver. Turning the lens on humans, the short film explores how our modern-day habitats are quietly changing the way we move.

The global research3, involving 34,000 people across 31 countries, found that over two in five UK adults (42%) report not meeting recommended physical activity guidelines. To understand the scale of the issue, ASICS worked with experts to develop the world's first Movement Conservation Status.4 Inspired by nature conservation and based on internationally recognised physical activity guidelines, it classifies movement levels as Active, At Risk or Endangered.

The findings reveal that almost one in five (17%) UK adults have movement levels classified as Endangered, doing less than 30 minutes of exercise each week.

By 2035, the proportion of UK adults with movement levels classified as At Risk or Endangered is projected to rise to 46% - an estimated 27 million Brits. Globally, that figure is expected to reach 2.3 billion adults,5 with consequences for body and mind.

Movement levels are linked to our mental state.

In the UK, people whose movement is classified as Endangered report significantly lower State of Mind scores (57/100 on average) than those whose movement is classified as Active (70/100). Those moving at Endangered levels also report feeling 25% less energised, 17% less composed, 17% less focused, and 16% more stressed than those whose movement is classified as Active.

Young people are particularly at risk. More than half (55%) of 18-24-year-olds in the UK fail to meet recommended activity levels, with 92% saying they experience negative consequences as a result, including low mood, increased stress and poor sleep.

Modern life is designing movement out

The research suggests modern convenience is quietly designing movement out of everyday life. Today, we can eat, work, bank, shop, socialise and entertain ourselves without moving, and increasingly do. Over two-thirds of Brits (70%) say it is easy to spend an entire day barely moving because modern life is so convenient, while four in ten say they could comfortably not leave their home for three or more days - rising to 53% of 18-24-year-olds.

And staying in has a cost. Brits who very often go a full day without leaving home have average State of Mind scores of 55/100, against 71/100 for those who leave home every day - and are more likely to be moving at Endangered levels (43% vs 35%).

Technology is accelerating the trend. 56% of Brits regularly complete errands online rather than in person, while 31% often socialise by phone or video instead of face-to-face. Among 18-24-year-olds, 34% now use AI to complete tasks they would previously have done themselves - the highest of any age group. Growing up in an increasingly automated and convenient world, this is also the generation moving least and feeling the effects most.

Just 15 minutes can help make a difference

But there is good news. Small amounts of movement can make a real difference, with ASICS research showing that just 15 minutes of movement can help deliver a measurable uplift in mental state.

David Raichlen, Professor of Biology and Anthropology at the University of Southern California, said: "We've built a world that makes movement optional. We can work, shop, socialise and be entertained without ever really moving - and while that's convenient, our bodies and minds still depend on regular movement to stay healthy. The findings are a reminder that movement isn't an added extra; it's fundamental to how we feel, think and function. The encouraging thing is that it doesn't take much to change: small, achievable moments of activity can make a real difference, and the challenge is to simply build them back into the world we live in now."

A new nature documentary

Human Nature takes a playful look at humans in their increasingly comfortable and convenient modern-day habitats. Returning to nature documentary narration, Sigourney Weaver lends her distinctive voice to the short film, which explores how sofas, screens and convenience are quietly replacing everyday movement. With a twist on the traditional conservation documentary, Human Nature shows how modern life is changing the way we move - and reminds us why movement is in our nature.

Watch Human Nature here: Human Nature | A New Nature Documentary Narrated by Sigourney Weaver - YouTube

Gary Raucher, Global Head of Marketing,ASICS, said: "For more than 75 years, ASICS has been guided by the belief that movement transforms not just the body, but also the mind. It's why we're called ASICS. Our name comes from the Latin phrase Anima Sana In Corpore Sano - a Sound Mind in a Sound Body.

"Today, as modern life quietly designs movement out of everyday life, we believe it's more important than ever to remind people of the power of movement. We hope to inspire people everywhere to move for just 15 minutes, because even small amounts of movement can make a meaningful difference to both body and mind."

This World Mental Health Day, ASICS is encouraging everyone to take 15 Minutes to Thrive, moving for just 15 minutes to help support body and mind.

Hayley Jarvis, Head of Physical Activity at Mind, said: "At Mind, we know movement can be a powerful tool for supporting mental wellbeing. This research is an important reminder of how easily modern life can remove movement from our days - especially for the youngest adults - and the impact this can have on our mental wellbeing. Yet small, consistent changes - whether it's a walk, a stretch or a run - can have a meaningful impact. This World Mental Health Day, we're encouraging everyone to find ways to build a little more movement into their day."

People can also become an ASICS Movement Conservationist, joining a global community inspiring more people to move for body and mind.

To find out more and join the movement, visit asics.co.uk/movementconservation

NOTES TO EDITORS

1Self-reported daily movement, assumes a 16-hour waking day.

2Based on 45.9% of the projected UK 18+ population in 2035 (59.4 million), per UN World Population Prospects 2024.

3The 2026 Movement Conservation Project and its corresponding research Report is based on ASICS' global State of Mind study, conducted in July 2026 among 34,000 participants across 31 markets: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, the UK, the US and Vietnam. 1,000 members of the general population were surveyed in each market (2,000 in the US, UK and China), nationally representative by age, gender and region.

4ASICS worked with Professor Brendon Stubbs to develop The Movement Conservation Status drawing on internationally recognised guidelines for weekly physical activity, including those from the World Health Organisation, Sport England, NHS England and US Physical Activity Guidelines. The Movement Conservation Status classifies weekly self-reported movement into three categories: Active (150+ minutes), At Risk (30-149 minutes) and Endangered (fewer than 30 minutes).

5Based on 56% of the projected combined 18+ population of the 31 markets studied in 2035 (4.04 billion), per UN World Population Prospects 2024.

About ASICS

At ASICS, our five letters have meaning. ASICS is an acronym for the Latin Anima Sana In Corpore Sano or a Sound Mind in a Sound Body. And since our founding in 1949, our purpose has been to help people achieve a Sound Mind in a Sound Body.

Right from the very start, our founder, Kihachiro Onitsuka, saw that sport and movement had the power to lift spirits, project positivity, and propel people and whole communities forward. We still believe this.

And we believe our purpose is more relevant today than ever before. Stress and anxiety are at record levels, yet we know sport and movement can have a positive impact. Which is why we remain focused on supporting more people to move for positive mental health.

About Mind

Mind, the mental health charity, provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. They campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding. They won't give up until everyone experiencing a mental health problem gets both support and respect. mind.org.uk

Mind has several mental health helplines:

Mind support line: advisors are trained to listen and help find specialist support if needed. Call 0300 102 1234 (lines open 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday).

Mind Infoline: a confidential information and support line available on 0300 123 3393 (lines open 9am - 6pm, Monday - Friday).

Welfare benefits line: for anyone with mental health problems who is navigating the benefits and welfare system. Call 0300 222 5782 (lines open 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday).

Legal line: offers legal information and general advice on mental health related law in England and Wales. Call 0300 466 6463 (lines open 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday).

The ongoing cost-of-living crisis is affecting many people's mental health. For more information on managing money and your mental health, visit the Mind website

Mind's online mental health community Side by Side is a safe space where anyone aged 18 and over with experience of a mental health problem can share their story, connect with others, access Mind's wider information and resources, and give support in return. Find out more at www.sidebyside.mind.org.uk. Mind operates nationally and locally, with around 100 local Minds across England and Wales. Find your nearest Local Mind here

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