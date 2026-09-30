Almirall's scientific programme at EADV 2026 showcases advances in critical skin diseases, including atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and actinic keratosis, through more than 20 abstracts, including a late-breaking abstracts, alongside two expert-led symposia and an interactive industry AD hub session.

New clinical data show consistent efficacy and effectiveness in atopic dermatitis treatment across body regions with lebrikizumab, including high-impact areas such as the face and neck 1,2 , while late-breaking ADlong results highlight sustained improvements in skin signs and itch with up to five years of treatment 3

Final two-year data from the POSITIVE clinical study demonstrate the benefits on patient overall well-being and quality of life during tildrakizumab treatment 4,5 , and further data show evidence in patients with high disease burden and previous biologic treatment 6,7

Almirall's commitment to medical dermatology is reflected by its Gold Sponsorship of EADV 2026 and the launch of the 'Face It'-campaign to raise awareness of the burden of atopic dermatitis with face and neck involvement, addressing the broader impact of skin diseases on patients.

Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology, today announced its scientific programme at the 35th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, taking place in Vienna from 30 September to 3 October 2026. As Gold Sponsor of this year's congress, Almirall will present more than 20 abstracts on clinical and real-world evidence spanning atopic dermatitis (AD), psoriasis (PsO) and actinic keratosis (AK), and a late-breaking abstract on the ADlong 5-year long-term extension trial of AD, presenting clinical and real-world evidence across its broad commercial portfolio to support patients and dermatologists.

Almirall is sharing new data for its biologic treatments, lebrikizumab in AD and tildrakizumab in PsO, with a focus on strengthening the evidence base in areas of high unmet patient need. These new data demonstrate positive treatment outcomes across different patient populations and body regions, including high-impact areas, alongside sustained, holistic disease control- in line with Almirall's commitment to impactful innovation that makes a real difference to patients. Evidence for topical treatments further underscores the value of a broad product portfolio for patients and dermatologists, with data showing adherence and effectiveness of CAL/BDP PAD cream in psoriasis8,9, as well as one-year safety and efficacy data of tirbanibulin when applied to up to 100 cm2 in patients with AK on face or scalp10

Two expert-led, educational symposia on AD and PsO, an interactive industry hub session focused on AD and a dedicated R&D corner at the exhibition booth which features Almirall's medical dermatology pipeline, provide opportunities for scientific exchange on the new evidence and its relevance to clinical practice.

"?We are advancing the scientific understanding of skin diseases to develop innovative treatments aimed at addressing real patient needs. Our EADV programme shows the breadth and depth of our work in research and development and is testament to our focus on generating evidence across our broad dermatology portfolio addressing areas of high unmet need," said Dr Karl Ziegelbauer, Chief Scientific Officer at Almirall. "Through our close collaborations with patients and dermatologists and a pipeline solely dedicated to medical dermatology, we deepen our understanding of the broader burden of skin disease and show where science can make a meaningful difference to patients and the medical community."

Atopic dermatitis: consistent evidence across body regions including high-impact areas like the face and neck

Almirall's AD programme expands the clinical and real-world evidence for lebrikizumab, a high affinity, selective interleukin-13 inhibitor, with a focus on generating robust clinical evidence across body regions, high-impact areas and treatment outcomes in different patient populations.

The Phase 3b ADhope trial11,12,13, the European observational ADtrust study14,15,16, and the German real-world evidence study ADlife contribute findings on skin symptoms, itch and other patient-reported outcomes17,18,19. Together, they build understanding of the treatment's potential efficacy and effectiveness across clinical-trial and routine-practice settings. Analyses from the ADhope and ADtrust studies specifically examine outcomes in patients with face, neck or hand involvement, addressing skin areas where disease can have a substantial impact on daily life1,2

Findings from the ADjoin clinical long-term extension study assess skin responses with up to three years of treatment20. In addition, late-breaking results from the Phase 3b ADlong extension study show sustained skin and itch responses in patients with up to five years of lebrikizumab exposure3

Almirall will also host two AD expert meetings exploring visible disease burden, sustained responses and practical approaches to everyday management, with a particular focus on face and neck involvement:

Interactive Industry AD Hub, Thursday 1 October, 9:15 to 10 am CEST: "Looking Into the Face of AD: Tackling Clinical Cases in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis with Face and Neck Involvement including lebrikizumab." Chaired by Prof. Christian Vestergaard.

"Looking Into the Face of AD: Tackling Clinical Cases in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis with Face and Neck Involvement including lebrikizumab." Chaired by AD symposium, Friday 2 October, 1 to 2 pm CEST: "The Many Faces of AD Spotlight on Visible Burden, Deep Response, and Simplicity in Everyday Care with Lebrikizumab." Chaired by Dr. Christine Bangert.

Psoriasis: sustained disease control and treatment outcomes beyond skin clearance

New data on tildrakizumab increases the body of scientific evidence demonstrating robust and durable efficacy across the moderate-to-severe psoriasis journey.

New analyses from reSURFACE 1 suggest that earlier intervention may contribute to better outcomes and long-term disease control in psoriasis, reinforcing the value of targeted, sustained IL-23p19 inhibition21

Beyond skin clearance, final two-year analyses from POSITIVE report benefits in patients with psoriasis affecting high-impact areas or causing high burden symptoms. Findings include improvements in psychological well-being, quality of life, work productivity and treatment satisfaction, supporting a broader view of treatment outcome and its impact on patients' daily lives4,5,22,23

The data presented by Almirall at this year's EADV conference further demonstrates the treatment outcomes of tildrakizumab across diverse and challenging patient populations. PROCARE-T highlights consistent effectiveness regardless of prior biologic exposure or disease duration6, while PATH-T demonstrates positive treatment outcomes even in patients with high-impact area involvement, and previous biologic failure7

Almirall's psoriasis symposium will explore patient perspectives, psychological well-being and treatment considerations in specific populations that represent higher treatment challenges, including older patients and those with obesity:

Psoriasis Symposium, Thursday 1 October, 5:45 to 6:45 pm CEST: "Redefining Treatment Success in Psoriasis: Moving beyond PASI to sustained disease control," chaired by Professor Ulrich Mrowietz

Bringing scientific breakthroughs closer to patients and dermatologists

Beyond the scientific programme, Almirall will raise awareness of the burden of AD with face and neck involvement in patients' daily lives through itsFace Itcampaign and dedicated booth, and a virtual reality medical training for dermatologists. Visitors to Almirall's congress booth (X304, X306) will also be able to explore its research and development pipeline through interactive displays. Together, these activities reflect the company's commitment to advancing the scientific understanding of skin diseases and bringing breakthrough innovation to patients and dermatologists.

Further information on Almirall's scientific presentations and congress activities is available atEADV 2026 Media Page Almirall1

About Almirall

Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology. We closely collaborate with leading scientists, healthcare professionals, and patients to deliver our purpose: to transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life. We advance the scientific understanding of skin diseases to develop innovative and differentiated treatments and solutions that address patients' needs. Our clinical development portfolio includes four ongoing proof-of-concept (PoC)/Phase II studies and two further PoC studies planned across key areas of medical dermatology.

Almirall, founded in 1944 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM, total revenue in 2025: €1114.5 MM, over 2100 employees globally). Almirall products help to improve the lives of patients every day and are available in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit almirall.com

Media landing page: EADV 2026 Media Page Almirall

Media password: EADV 2026 Media Page

Legal warning

This document includes only summary information and is not intended to be exhaustive. The facts, figures and opinions contained in this document, in addition to the historical ones, are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on the information currently available and the best estimates and assumptions that the company considers reasonable. These statements involve risks and uncertainties beyond the control of the company. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those declared by such forward-looking statements. The company expressly waives any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, goals or estimates contained in this document to reflect any changes in the assumptions, events or circumstances on which such forward-looking statements are based, unless required by the applicable law.

____________________ 1 Password for the media page: EADV 2026 Media Page

ANNEX: EADV 2026 abstracts list

Tildrakizumab

Association Between Psoriasis Duration and Maintenance of Control (PASI =2) after Tildrakizumab Withdrawal: Post Hoc Analyses from reSURFACE 1

Psycholag in Moderate-to-Severe Psoriasis: Insights from the POSITIVE Study on Psychological Well-being and Treatment with Tildrakizumab

Beyond Skin Clearance: Long Term Improvement of Psychological Well-Being and Health-Related Quality of Life in High-Impact Area Psoriasis Treated with Tildrakizumab (POSITIVE Study)

A Holistic View of Treatment Success in Psoriasis: Long-Term Real-World Improvements in Psychological Well-Being and Health-Related Quality of Life With Tildrakizumab Patients with Psoriasis and Burdensome Symptoms (POSITIVE study)

Health-Related Quality of Life, Work Productivity and Treatment Satisfaction with Tildrakizumab for Up to 2 Years in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Psoriasis in the POSITIVE Study

Holistic Treatment Success with Tildrakizumab: Combined Evidence of WHO 5, PASI and DLQI Outcomes from the POSITIVE, BLUE, TiGER, TIL TWO and TIL Senior Studies

BADBIR Patient characteristics of biologic-experienced and biologic-naive patients with chronic plaque psoriasis receiving tildrakizumab

High effectiveness of tildrakizumab in moderate-to-severe psoriasis regardless of prior biologic therapy or disease duration: 28-week interim data from the PROCARE-T study

High effectiveness of tildrakizumab in moderate-to-severe psoriasis involving high-impact areas after failure of prior biologics: 28-week interim data from the PATH-T study

Lebrikizumab

Late-breaker: Lebrikizumab Showed Sustained Efficacy and Safety Through 5 Years in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Results from the ADlong Long-Term Extension Trial

?Lebrikizumab Treatment Led to Low Disease Activity in the Majority of Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Findings from the ADhope 1 Trial

Lebrikizumab Delivers Improvements Across Patient-Reported Itch, Sleep, Overall Assessment of Disease Severity and Treatment Satisfaction in ADhope 1?

Lebrikizumab Achieved High Levels of Absolute EASI Optimal Response in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis for Up to 3 Years (ADvocate 1 2 to ADjoin)

Lebrikizumab Provided High Levels of Effectiveness in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Results from ADlife, A Real-World Study?

Lebrikizumab Treatment Leads to Relevant Improvements in Patient-Reported Outcomes for Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis in a Real-Life Setting: Findings from ADlife

Lebrikizumab Provided Meaningful Improvements in Patient-Reported Disease Control and Reduced the Number of Flares in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: ADlife Real-World Study?

Baseline Demographics, Clinical Characteristics and Disease Burden Among Patients with Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Treated with Lebrikizumab in Real-World Clinical Practice: Interim Results from a European Prospective Observational Study (ADtrust)

Lebrikizumab Impact on Alleviating Disease Severity, Itch Burden and Quality of Life, in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD): 16-Week Interim Results from a European Prospective Observational Study (ADtrust)

Lebrikizumab Impact on Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) Among Patients with Atopic Dermatitis (AD) in Real-World Clinical Practice: 16-Week Interim Results from a European Prospective Observational Study (ADtrust)?

Lebrikizumab Real-World Effectiveness and Patient Satisfaction in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD) and Face or Hand Involvement: 16-Week Interim Results from a European Prospective Observational Study (ADtrust)?

Lebrikizumab Provides Clinically Meaningful Response in Face and Hands in Adults and Adolescents with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: ADhope 1 Study

Lebrikizumab Shows Efficacy in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis, Including Patients with Predominantly Moderate Disease (ADhope 1)

Tirbanibulin

Efficacy, tolerability and 1-year long term safety with tirbanibulin 1% ointment in patients with actinic keratosis applied over a field up to 100 cm² and up to 2 treatment courses

CAL/BDP PAD cream

Adherence to Wynzora in adults with mild-to-moderate psoriasis: Results from the ADHER-TOP study?

Effectiveness and PROs of Wynzora in adults with mild-to-moderate psoriasis: Results from the ADHER-TOP study?

____________________ 1 Vestergaard C et al. Lebrikizumab Real-World Effectiveness and Patient Satisfaction in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD) and Face or Hand Involvement: 16-Week Interim Results from a European Prospective Observational Study (ADtrust). EADV Congress 2026. 2 Vestergaard C et al. Lebrikizumab Provides Clinically Meaningful Response in Face and Hands in Adults and Adolescents with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: ADhope 1 Study. EADV Congress 2026 (Encore abstract). 3 [ADlong Study] Late-Breaking Abstract: Lebrikizumab 5-Year Long-Term Extension Results in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (ADlong). EADV Congress 2026 (Late-breaker). 4 [POSITIVE Study HRQoL 2-Year] Health-Related Quality of Life, Work Productivity and Treatment Satisfaction with Tildrakizumab for Up to 2 Years in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Psoriasis in the POSITIVE Study. EADV Congress 2026 (Almirall De novo publication). 5 [POSITIVE Study High-Impact] Beyond Skin Clearance: Long Term Improvement of Psychological Well-Being and Health-Related Quality of Life in High-Impact Area Psoriasis Treated with Tildrakizumab (POSITIVE Study). EADV Congress 2026 (Almirall Encore publication). 6 [PROCARE-T Study] High effectiveness of tildrakizumab in moderate-to-severe psoriasis regardless of prior biologic therapy or disease duration: 28-week interim data from the PROCARE-T study. EADV Congress 2026 (Almirall publication). 7 [PATH-T Study] High effectiveness of tildrakizumab in moderate-to-severe psoriasis involving high-impact areas after failure of prior biologics: 28-week interim data from the PATH-T study. EADV Congress 2026 (Almirall publication). 8 Torres T, Fernández-Armenteros JM, Castilla-Fernández G, Asensio D, Galván J. Adherence to Wynzora in adults with mild-to-moderate psoriasis: Results from the ADHER-TOP study. EADV Congress 2026. 9 Torres T, Fernández-Armenteros JM, Castilla-Fernández G, Asensio D, Galván J. Effectiveness and PROs of Wynzora in adults with mild-to-moderate psoriasis: Results from the ADHER-TOP study. EADV Congress 2026. 10 Welzel J, Szepietowski JC, Ferrandiz Pulido C, Pellacani G, Mosterd K, Otero R, Perez Fierro AM, Castilla-Fernández G, Siddall H, Pau-Charles I, Dirschka T. Efficacy, tolerability and 1-year long term safety with tirbanibulin 1% ointment in patients with actinic keratosis applied over a field up to 100 cm² and up to 2 treatment courses. EADV Congress 2026 (Abstract N°: AS-554). 11 Irvine A et al. Lebrikizumab Treatment Led to Low Disease Activity in the Majority of Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Findings from the ADhope 1 Trial. EADV Congress 2026. 12 Zeidler C et al. Lebrikizumab Delivers Improvements Across Patient-Reported Itch, Sleep, Overall Assessment of Disease Severity and Treatment Satisfaction in ADhope 1. EADV Congress 2026. 13 Munera-Campos M et al. Lebrikizumab Shows Efficacy in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis, Including Patients with Predominantly Moderate Disease (ADhope 1). EADV Congress 2026 (Encore abstract). 14 Augustin M et al. Baseline Demographics, Clinical Characteristics and Disease Burden Among Patients with Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Treated with Lebrikizumab in Real-World Clinical Practice: Interim Results from a European Prospective Observational Study (ADtrust). EADV Congress 2026. 15 Gutermuth J et al. Lebrikizumab Impact on Alleviating Disease Severity, Itch Burden and Quality of Life, in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD): 16-Week Interim Results from a European Prospective Observational Study (ADtrust). EADV Congress 2026. 16 Augustin M et al. Lebrikizumab Impact on Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) Among Patients with Atopic Dermatitis (AD) in Real-World Clinical Practice: 16-Week Interim Results from a European Prospective Observational Study (ADtrust). EADV Congress 2026. 17 Lauffer F et al. Lebrikizumab Provided High Levels of Effectiveness in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Results from ADlife, A Real-World Study. EADV Congress 2026. 18 Lauffer F et al. Lebrikizumab Treatment Leads to Relevant Improvements in Patient-Reported Outcomes for Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis in a Real-Life Setting: Findings from ADlife. EADV Congress 2026. 19 Lauffer F et al. Lebrikizumab Provided Meaningful Improvements in Patient-Reported Disease Control and Reduced the Number of Flares in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: ADlife Real-World Study. EADV Congress 2026. 20 Thaçi D et al. Lebrikizumab Achieved High Levels of Absolute EASI Optimal Response in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis for Up to 3 Years (ADvocate 1 2 to ADjoin). EADV Congress 2026. 21 [reSURFACE 1 Post Hoc] Association Between Psoriasis Duration and Maintenance of Control (PASI =2) after Tildrakizumab Withdrawal: Post Hoc Analyses from reSURFACE 1. EADV Congress 2026 (Almirall De novo publication). 22 [POSITIVE Study Holistic View] A Holistic View of Treatment Success in Psoriasis: Long-Term Real-World Improvements in Psychological Well-Being and Health-Related Quality of Life With Tildrakizumab Patients with Psoriasis and Burdensome Symptoms (POSITIVE study). EADV Congress 2026 (Almirall De novo publication). 23 [POSITIVE Study Psycholag] Psycholag in Moderate-to-Severe Psoriasis: Insights from the POSITIVE Study on Psychological Well-being and Treatment with Tildrakizumab. EADV Congress 2026 (Almirall De novo publication).

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