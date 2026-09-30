SKF Group: Greta Garbo is back - starring in SKF's initiative to overcome friction

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greta Garbo returns to SKF. More than a century after her first campaign promoting SKF, one of the most iconic figures of our time is once again the face of the company. Using AI technology, Garbo has been recreated. This time, she's drawing attention to groundbreaking magnetic bearings with the potential to entirely eliminate friction. At the same time, SKF is reintroducing a payment model pioneered by the company in 1919.

Before she became a global icon, Greta Garbo appeared in one of Swedish industry's campaign films for an international audience, with SKF among the companies featured. But for SKF, Garbo represents more than just a historical connection to the company's early years. Her journey reflects the values that have always driven SKF: the determination to keep thinking differently and the courage to challenge established conventions as the world changes. Today, around 20 percent of global energy is used to overcome friction in machinery and industrial processes, making friction one of the world's greatest sustainability challenges. To address this challenge, SKF has developed frictionless technology.

"Industry is facing growing demands to reduce energy consumption, strengthen competitiveness and meet the needs of increasingly energy-intensive operations. Our innovative levitating magnetic bearings eliminate friction entirely. But just as we did a century ago, we need to find new ways to lower the barriers to adoption and make the technology more accessible," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO.

The challenge isn't new. As early as in 1919, SKF faced a similar situation. Its solution became an offering that enabled customers to finance their investments through the energy savings generated by the technology over time. SKF is now reintroducing that same principle to make the next generation of energy-efficient technology more accessible and accelerate the adoption of solutions that reduce both energy consumption and climate impact.

"There are few companies in the world better at fighting friction than SKF. But having the most innovative technology or the most customer-focused payment model is not enough. The way we communicate must be equally innovative and inspiring. By bringing Greta back, we hope to open more eyes to frictionless and energy-efficient technology. Sometimes, we need to look back to find the best way forward," says Per Nilsson, Global Head of Communication and Brand.

SKF's magnetic bearings are used in data centres, cooling systems, semiconductor applications and other energy-intensive applications. By suspending the rotating shaft in a magnetic field without physical contact, the technology can reduce energy consumption, wear and maintenance while increasing availability.

Combined with AI-driven condition monitoring, it also provides operational insights for smarter asset management. By bringing together energy-efficient technology, digital intelligence and new business models, SKF aims to lower investment barriers and accelerate the adoption of more competitive and sustainable solutions.

The initiative has been developed in collaboration with Greta Garbo's family and Harriet Brown & Company Inc., whose support has ensured that Greta Garbo's legacy is handled responsibly.

Read more about the initiative here: http://www.skf.com/fighting-friction.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

Since 1907, SKF has been making some of the world's most innovative bearings, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring solutions, and services to reduce friction. Less friction means more energy saved and by reducing it, we make industry smarter, more competitive, and more energy efficient, building a more sustainable future where we can all do more with less. SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2025 were SEK 91,583 million and the number of employees was 37,271. www.skf.com

SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

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