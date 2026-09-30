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WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Stuttgart
30.09.26 | 12:44
44,060 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
Belgien 20
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,96044,02013:01
43,98044,00013:01
Dow Jones News
30.09.2026 07:33 Uhr
356 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Aperam S.A.: Designated Person Notification

DJ Designated Person Notification 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Designated Person Notification 
30-Sep-2026 / 06:59 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Designated Person Notification 
 
Luxembourg, September 30 2026 (07:00 CEST) -  With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the 
European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces 
that a notification of share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers, or closely 
associated person) or per regulatory requirements is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database 
OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's website www.aperam.com under Investors > News & Contact > Managers' Transactions: 
Link 
 
The Shareholder has notified Aperam that this pledge is part of a normal financing process and does not affect the 
strategic nature of the shareholding of the trust (HSBC Trust (C.I.) Limited, as trustee) of which Mr. Lakshmi N. 
Mittal, Ms. Usha Mittal and their children are the beneficiaries (please refer to Aperam's website on Shareholding 
structure for details). 

About Aperam 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & 
Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator 
in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its 
industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & 
China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce 
low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys 
scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry and with 
Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in 
the circular economy. 

In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 

Contact 

Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com 
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2407408 30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2407408&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2026 00:59 ET (04:59 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.