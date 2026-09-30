

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is eliminating hundreds of jobs in its human resources and technology functions, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.



The latest job cuts come after Disney reduced about 1,000 positions in April across areas including marketing, studio and television operations, ESPN, products and technology, and some corporate teams.



Disney had about 231,000 employees at the end of fiscal 2025, with roughly 172,000 based in the U.S. and 59,000 outside the country.



Last year, the company removed several hundred positions in film and television marketing, TV publicity, casting and development, according to Reuters.



On the NYSE, Walt Disney shares closed down 0.17% at $105.41 on Tuesday.



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