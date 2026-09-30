Alpha Growth PLC: Alpha Growth Management Opens Rep Office in Japan

Alpha Longevity Management Rebrands as Alpha Growth Management (Bermuda) Ltd; Establishes Representative Office in Japan

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Alpha Growth plc, a leading global specialist in longevity assets, insurance-linked strategies, and alternative yield solutions, today announced that its asset management subsidiary,Alpha Growth Management (Bermuda) Ltd (formerly known as Alpha Longevity Management Ltd) has changed its name, effective immediately. The company's structure, licensing, and operations remain unchanged, and it continues to operate as a wholly owned entity of Alpha Growth plc.

The rebranded Alpha Growth Management (Bermuda) Ltd remains a Bermuda-based investment management firm licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, providing clients with life insurance-linked and alternative investment opportunities through dedicated funds and separate managed accounts in tax-efficient structures.

"The new name better reflects the full scope of the strategies we manage on behalf of our clients, from asset-based finance and litigation pre-settlements to systematic allocation strategies," said Gobind Sahney, Director and CEO. "Our team, our approach, and our commitment to clients remain exactly the same."

Japan Representative Office Presence

Alongside the rebrand, the firm has established a presence in Tokyo. The Tokyo Representative Office is intended to support Alpha's growing relationships with Japanese institutional investors and distribution partners and to provide local support as the firm expands access to its alternative investment strategies in the market

In connection with the launch of the Tokyo office, the company has appointed Hitoshi Sato as its Japan representative. In this role, Sato will support the firm's investor relations activities in Japan, focusing on developing and maintaining relationships with institutional investors and financial professionals and working closely with Andre Severino, CIO. Sato brings more than 40 years of financial sector experience, including roles as a Japanese small- and mid-cap analyst, marketing manager at HOLT Value Associates (now UBS HOLT), and product specialist in global fixed income and alternative strategies.

Sato and Severino previously worked together at Nikko Asset Management and have collaborated for more than 10 years.

The Alpha Omni Alternative Global Fund, a sub-fund of Alpha Omni Funds ICAV authorized by the Central Bank of Ireland, is registered in Japan and now open to subscriptions from professional investors. The Fund invests in asset-backed finance, with a focus on structured credit exposure to US litigation pre-settlement advances, seeking income from, overcollateralized pools with low correlation to traditional credit and equity markets, offering yields in the low teens.

Alpha Growth Management (Bermuda) Ltd - Andre Severino Charlie Devin-Smith Alpha Growth Management Japan Representative Office - Hitoshi Sato as@algwplc.com cds@algwplc.com hs@algwplc.com Media Contact for Alpha Growth Management Chad Schafer cs@algwplc.com Alpha Growth plc Investor Relations - Mark Treharne ir@algwplc.com

About Alpha Growth plc

Alpha Growth plc is a global financial services specialist focused on insurance-linked investments, and institutional wealth solutions.

About Alpha Growth Management (Bermuda) Ltd

Alpha Growth Management (Bermuda) Ltd, a subsidiary of Alpha Growth plc, is a Bermuda-based asset manager focused on longevity and esoteric asset strategies. Through its regulated fund structures in Bermuda and Ireland, the firm provides institutional and high-net-worth investors with access to uncorrelated, long-term investment opportunities across insurance-linked, private credit, and alternative yield markets. The firm delivers differentiated alternatives, uncorrelated investment strategies, and specialty finance solutions to institutional investors globally, with Japan representing an increasingly important strategic growth market.

Disclaimer

This news release relates to the Alpha Omni Funds ICAV and its sub-fund Alpha Alternative Global Fund. The ICAV is an alternative investment fund domiciled in Ireland and authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a qualifying investor alternative investment fund. The ICAV is managed in accordance with theAlternative Investment Fund Managers Directive. Investment management services are provided by Alpha Growth Management (Bermuda) Ltd, licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland to act as a non-EU Investment Manager to Irish authorised investment funds.

This communication is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, recommendation or invitation to subscribe for, or a solicitation to purchase, any interests in the Fund. Any such offer or solicitation may be made only in accordance with applicable laws and regulations and on the basis of the Fund's offering documents.

This communication is directed solely at professional investors and qualifying investors and is not intended for distribution to retail investors. This communication is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction where such distribution would be contrary to applicable law or regulation.

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SOURCE: Alpha Growth PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/alpha-growth-management-opens-rep-office-in-japan-1228912