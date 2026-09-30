T26RC-04 (Battle Mountain target) intersected 24.3 meters of 10.14 g/t Au and 3.4 g/t Ag from 181.4 meters down hole, including: 4.6 meters of 51.84 g/t Au and 10.2 g/t Ag; and 1.5 meters of 137.0 g/t Au and 25.7 g/t Ag

T26RC-05 (Battle Mountain target) intersected 15.2 meters of 0.73 g/t Au and 2.2 g/t Ag from 224.0 meters down hole, including: 7.6 meters of 1.27 g/t Au; 1.5 meters of 3.20 g/t Au and 2.3 g/t Ag; 6.1 meters of 10.5 g/t Ag, including individual 1.5-meter samples of up to 20.1 g/t Ag

All six holes between the Silica and Battle Mountain targets encountered gold and/or silver mineralization; six additional completed drill holes from King's Vein and East Pediment have assays pending

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. (CSE: ICG) (FSE: JI0) (OTC Pink: ICGSF) ("ICG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the first six of twelve reverse-circulation ("RC") drill holes completed as part of its 2026 Phase 1 Drill Program at the Company's Tuscarora District Project ("Tuscarora" or the "District") in Elko County, Nevada.

All six RC holes intersected gold and/or silver mineralization. Most significantly, drilling identified a new high-grade gold zone at the Battle Mountain target, while also providing additional information on the broader, lower-grade mineralized system surrounding it.

"This is a significant result for ICG and an important validation of our approach at Tuscarora," said Steven Sirbovan, President and CEO of ICG Silver & Gold. "T26RC-04 intersected high-grade gold mineralization over a substantial drilled interval, with grades increasing significantly within the broader zone. We are particularly encouraged that this result comes from Battle Mountain - ground we secured earlier this year based on our team's geological interpretation. It gives us a compelling new high-grade zone to follow up and reinforces the broader exploration potential we see across the Tuscarora District."

The Company is especially pleased with the results from holes T26RC-04 through T26RC-06, as these three holes are within the newly staked, 100%-owned footprint of the Battle Mountain target (see April 7, 2026 news release). Hole T26RC-04 intersecting the strongest result of the program to date (see Figures 2, 3 and 4). The identification of a new high-grade mineralized shoot, together with the broader mineralized halos observed across these holes, provides early validation of the Company's decision to secure this prospective ground and to apply its structural modeling to define new drill targets.

Drilling Highlights (see Table 1)

T26RC-04 intersected 24.3 meters of 10.14 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 3.4 g/t silver ("Ag") from 181.4 meters , including: 12.1 meters of 20.00 g/t Au and 4.7 g/t Ag; 9.1 meters of 26.58 g/t Au and 5.8 g/t Ag; 4.6 meters of 51.84 g/t Au and 10.2 g/t Ag; and 1.5 meters of 137.0 g/t Au and 25.7 g/t Ag .

, including: Additional mineralized intervals in T26RC-04 include: 6.10 meters of 1.75 g/t Au and 7.0 g/t Ag, including 1.52 meters of 5.13 g/t Au and 14.8 g/t Ag; 13.7 meters of 1.23 g/t Au and 3.5 g/t Ag, including 4.6 meters of 2.95 g/t Au; and 1.52 meters of 0.20 g/t Au and 22.8 g/t Ag.

T26RC-05 intersected 15.2 meters of 0.73 g/t Au and 2.2 g/t Ag from 224.0 meters , including: 7.6 meters of 1.27 g/t Au; 3.1 meters of 2.30 g/t Au and 1.8 g/t Ag; and 1.5 meters of 3.20 g/t Au and 2.3 g/t Ag. 6.1 meters of 10.5 g/t Ag, including individual 1.5-meter samples of up to 20.1 g/t Ag.

, including: All six holes intersected mineralization, improving the Company's understanding of the broader mineralized halos and providing additional information for its evolving geological and structural models.

"T26RC-04 is an exciting accomplishment for the program," said Korbon McCall, VP of Exploration. "Intersecting 24.3 meters grading 10.14 g/t gold, including 4.6 meters grading 51.84 g/t gold, demonstrates the ability of our structural targeting approach to identify previously untested high-grade mineralization. Just as importantly, the mineralized intervals encountered across all six holes provide valuable new information about the geometry, controls and broader footprint of the system. We now have a compelling new high-grade zone at Battle Mountain to follow up on, alongside an expanding geological dataset that will help us sharpen the next generation of targets across the Tuscarora District."





Figure 1: Plan View showing 2026 Phase 1 Drill Program drill holes. Bottom left indicate drill holes for Silica and Battle Mountain targets, TR26-01 thru TR26-03 (Silica) and TR26-04 thru TR26-06 (Battle Mountain).

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Figure 2: Plan View showing current and historical drilling on the Battle Mountain target.

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Figure 3: Battle Mountain Section (A-A') showing drilling highlights.

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Figure 4: Battle Mountain Section (B-B') showing drilling highlights.



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Table 1: 2026 Phase 1 Drill Program Batched Drill Highlights





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Notes: m = meters; Au = gold; Ag = silver; g/t = grams per tonne; Sufficient work has not been completed to determine true widths for the intervals reported. All intervals are reported as depth of sample.

Table 2: 2026 Phase 1 Drill Program Drill Hole Location Data





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Most notably, T26RC-04 intersected a newly identified high-grade shoot highlighted by 24.3 meters of 10.14 g/t Au and 3.4 g/t Ag, including 12.1 meters of 20.00 g/t Au and 4.7 g/t Ag, 4.6 meters of 51.84 g/t Au and 10.2 g/t Ag, and 1.52 meters of 137.0 g/t Au and 25.70 g/t Ag.

The location of this high-grade shoot supports the Company's structural modeling approach, which was used to refine drill targeting and identify structural positions favorable for concentrated gold-silver mineralization. The broader mineralized intervals across the six holes also provide additional information on the distribution and continuity of the surrounding lower-grade mineralized system.

The Company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the results disclosed.

2026 Phase 1 Drill Program

The 2026 Phase 1 Drill Program was designed to test and expand multiple shallow gold-silver targets across the Tuscarora District and provide additional geological and assay information in support of the Company's ongoing resource-evaluation work.

The results reported in this release represent the first six RC holes from the program. Samples from six additional drill holes are continuing through the assay process. Results from those holes will be published following receipt, completion of the Company's quality assurance and quality control procedures, and technical review.

The Company will incorporate results from the first six holes into its three-dimensional geological and structural models to refine targets for follow-up drilling and support ongoing resource-evaluation work.

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged Emerging Markets Consulting LLC ("EMC") to provide investor relations and awareness services for a period of three months commencing on September 29, 2026. The Company has paid EMC a fee of $150,000 (U.S.) for this engagement period. The services include increasing awareness of the company's activities through EMC's social media channels and facilitating outreach and engagement with the financial community, current shareholders, prospective investors and other key stakeholders. The material disseminated will be generated using publicly available information. EMC and its affiliates currently hold no shares in the Company. EMC may, however, purchase or sell company securities in the open market or through other means based on market conditions and other factors. EMC is at arm's length to ICG and has no other relationship with the company, and neither EMC nor its principal, James Painter, has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than as disclosed herein. EMC is located at 390 North Orange Ave., Suite 2300, Orlando, Fla., 32801, and can be contacted at 407-340-0226 or at jim@emergingmarketsconsulting.com.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Samples were collected under the supervision of Company personnel, securely sealed and transported under chain-of-custody procedures to ALS Global Laboratories in Elko, Nevada, for sample preparation and analysis. ALS Global Laboratories is independent of the Company.

The Tuscarora District Phase 1 Drill Program drill samples were collected at 1.5-meter (5-foot) intervals. Samples were prepared using the ALS PREP-31Y package, where the sample is crushed to a target of 70% passing 2 millimeters, a 250-gram subsample is obtained using a rotary splitter, and the subsample is pulverized to a target of 85% passing 75 microns.

Gold was analyzed using the Au-GRA21 package consisting of a 30-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Multi-element analysis is performed using ME-MS61, a four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish that provides near-total recovery for a suite of 48 elements.

The Company's quality assurance and quality control program requires regular inserts of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicate samples into the sample stream. Company personnel review and validate analytical results and laboratory quality-control data before public disclosure.

The Company will publish results from the remainder of the Phase 1 Drill Program once it has received and interpreted the data and completed its quality assurance and quality control procedures.

Disclosure on Historical Sampling Data

Figures shown include historical data and data collected by the Company. Various operators conducted historical sampling programs, which may not meet current QA/QC standards as defined under National Instrument 43-101. The Company has not verified all historical sampling data and such information should be considered indicative only and will be used by the Company to guide future exploration work. Any future work the Company conducts will incorporate industry-standard QA/QC protocols.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven L. McMillin, P.G., an Independent Consultant, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and independent consultant to the Company. Mr. McMillin reviewed hole locations in QGIS, sample assays, and certified reference assays. Mr. McMillin also reviewed assay certificates and analytical procedures.

About ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies;

Building a district-scale geological model; and

Progressing the Project toward resource definition and future development.

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system located near the intersection of the Independence and Carlin Trends, about an hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. ICG controls 100% of the approximately 10,000-acre land package, on which extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics have been completed. ICG believes in the long-term value of precious metals exploration, especially silver and gold, and is led by a technical and management team with extensive experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets, and the development of mining projects in the Western United States, including Nevada.

On Behalf of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. Board of Directors:

Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO & Director



Corporate Office: 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON, M5C 1P1

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "continue", "could", "should", "may", "will", "would" or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated inaugural mineral resource estimate for the Tuscarora District and its expected timing in Q1 2027; the expected publication of assay results from the remaining holes of the 2026 Phase 1 Drill Program; the Company's plans for continued exploration and follow-up drilling at the Tuscarora District, including at the Battle Mountain target; the Company's plans to incorporate Phase 1 results into its three-dimensional geological and structural models and resource-evaluation work; the potential for the Tuscarora District to host additional zones of high-grade mineralization; and the Company's ability to obtain required permits and adequate financing to fund its planned exploration activities.

Such forward-looking information is based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management as of the date hereof and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: the uncertainty inherent in mineral exploration and development; the Company's limited operating history as a public company; the risk that drill results may not be representative of the broader mineralized system; the risk that geological interpretations and structural models may prove inaccurate; the risk that a mineral resource estimate may not be defined within the anticipated timeframe or at all; fluctuations in gold and silver prices; the inability to obtain required regulatory approvals or permits, including from the Bureau of Land Management; the Company's dependence on the Tuscarora District as its sole material mineral property; title risks; the ability to obtain adequate financing on acceptable terms; reliance on key personnel; and general economic, market or business conditions. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.

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