TrinaTracker, a business unit of Chinese manufacturer Trinasolar, has announced the launch of two self-developed robotic solutions aiming to improve operational efficiency in utility-scale solar PV systems. The Buildex robot is designed for the installation of solar modules, while the Aurora robot focuses on cleaning. TrinaTracker said the Buildex PV module installation robot autonomously completes module picking, transportation, alignment and placement, and utilises AI vision positioning and industrial 3D cameras to adapt to complex terrain and different tracker layouts. According to the company, ...

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