Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar wins preventive and corrective maintenance contract for STS and ASC cranes at TTI Algeciras

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 30 SEPTEMBER 2026 AT 9:15 (EEST)

Kalmar wins preventive and corrective maintenance contract for STS and ASC cranes at TTI Algeciras

Kalmar has signed a Kalmar Care service agreement with Total Terminal International Algeciras S.A. (TTI Algeciras) in Spain to deliver mechanical preventive and corrective maintenance service for their 8 Ship-to-Shore (STS) and 32 Automated Stacking Cranes (ASC). The order was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2026 order intake.

Operating as one of two container terminals in the Port of Algeciras Bay, TTI Algeciras was the first semi-automated terminal in Southern Europe and is currently undergoing a major expansion project that will increase its handling capacity to 2.1 million TEUs by 2028.

Strategically located in southern Spain at the Strait of Gibraltar, the common user terminal can service current and next-generation Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs). The facility relies on Kalmar services for fleet maintenance and runs a fleet of 23 Kalmar Straddle Carriers.

Alonso Luque, CEO, TTI Algeciras: "We chose Kalmar to deliver mechanical preventive maintenance for our STS and ASC equipment because we value their professional, highly responsive service team and proven track record. Reliable maintenance is essential to ensure maximum operational efficiency and equipment uptime as we continue servicing next-generation Ultra Large Container Vessels at our terminal."

Sergio Peralta, Country Director, Spain, Kalmar: "We are very proud to expand our long-standing partnership with TTI Algeciras through this new Kalmar Care service agreement. Our dedicated local team is committed to delivering service excellence and ensuring high equipment availability to support TTI Algeciras as a premier semi-automated transshipment hub in Southern Europe."

Further information for the press:

Sergio Peralta, Country Director, Spain, Kalmar, tel. +34699499680, sergio.peraltal@kalmarglobal.com

Jenni Laukkonen, Director Marketing and Communications Services, tel. +358408322331, jenni.laukkonen@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

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