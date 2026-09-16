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KA

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 19:57
39,040 Euro
+0,41 % +0,160
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Maschinenbau
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38,76039,18008:25
38,86039,08008:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 08:10 Uhr
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Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and ICTSI continue collaboration with hybrid straddle carrier order for new South Luzon Container Terminal

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 16 SEPTEMBER 2026 AT 9.00 (EEST)

Kalmar and ICTSI continue collaboration with hybrid straddle carrier order for new South Luzon Container Terminal

Kalmar has concluded an agreement with International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) to supply a total of 12 Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers. The machines will be deployed at the South Luzon Container Terminal (SLCT), located within Bauan International Port in Batangas, the Philippines. The significant order, which also includes MyKalmar INSIGHT coverage for all machines, was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2026 order intake, with delivery of all machines scheduled to be completed during Q3 2027.

ICTSI is one of the largest and most successful container terminal operators in the Philippines and a world leader in providing container handling, storage and related services to shipping lines and cargo owners.

The South Luzon Container Terminal (SLCT) is located approximately 110 kilometers south of Manila, within the Bauan International Port in Batangas, and will support industrial and manufacturing activities. Once completed, SLCT will have an 800-metre quay, 38 hectares of yard and an annual capacity of 1.6 million TEU.

As part of the agreement, Kalmar will also supply a straddle carrier simulator. The simulator will be located at the terminal and will be used to train new operators and in the future enable existing operators to refresh their skills.

Arthur de Jonge, Senior Director Projects and Systems ICTSI: "The SLCT project represents a significant investment for our organisation and demonstrates what can be achieved through long-term collaboration and commitment. As a long-term partner, Kalmar can offer the proven technology and unparalleled service and fleet management expertise that a project of this nature demands. We are very pleased to be able to continue our collaboration."

Daniel Ho, Vice President, GTO Key Account Management, Kalmar: "Kalmar and ICTSI have a long and distinguished history of close collaboration at a number of terminals around the world. We are proud to be able to deliver the very first Kalmar straddle carriers to a terminal in the Philippines and grateful for the trust the ICTSI have placed in our proven hybrid technology."

Further information for the press:

Daniel Ho, Vice President, GTO Key Account Management, Kalmar, tel.+65 9746 7375 daniel.ho@kalmarglobal.com

Annelies Nentjes, Director Marketing and Communications Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar, tel. +31 6 1323 98 46, annelies.nentjes@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachment

  • Kalmar and ICTSI continue collaboration with hybrid straddle carrier order

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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