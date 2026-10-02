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KA

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 16:55
37,160 Euro
+0,22 % +0,080
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Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
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KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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36,84037,44008:38
36,96037,32008:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2026 08:10 Uhr
106 Leser
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Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar receives order for first two electric reachstackers from Port of Helsingborg under frame agreement signed in Q2

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 2 OCTOBER 2026 AT 9:00 (EEST)

Kalmar receives order for first two electric reachstackers from Port of Helsingborg under frame agreement signed in Q2

Kalmar has received an order from the Port of Helsingborg (Helsingborgs Hamn) for twoelectric reachstackers and MyKalmar INSIGHT with Inspector machine inspection solution. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2026 order intake with delivery scheduled for the end of Q2, 2027. This marks the first equipment order from the Port of Helsingborg under the six-year frame agreementsigned in Q2 2026, covering the potential procurement of up to nine zero-emission machines.

Located on Sweden's Øresund coast, the Port of Helsingborg is the country's second-largest container port and an important hub for sea, road and rail transport. In 2024, the port became the first in Sweden to order a Kalmar electric reachstacker. It also operates three Kalmar eco reachstackers.

Christina Argelius, Chief Technical Officer, Port of Helsingborg: "Ordering these first two units under our new framework agreement represents an important step in our transition towards lower-emission terminal operations. We are committed to replacing diesel machines in a structured and long-term way. By continuing to invest in sustainable innovations, we are proud to set a strong industry benchmark."

Eric Wass, Sales Representative, Kalmar Sweden: "It's fantastic to take this next step with the Port of Helsingborg. Moving away from diesel gives terminals much more security when fuel costs are unpredictable. It's a pleasure working with the team at Helsingborg because they are just as dedicated to finding sustainable ways of working as we are."

Further information for the press:

Aino-Leena Juutinen, Director, Marketing and Communications, Counterbalanced:
aino-leena.juutinen@kalmarglobal.com
+358 44 535 3030

Eric Wass, Sales Representative, Kalmar Sweden
eric.wass@kalmarglobal.com
+46 706 720 067

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachments

  • Kalmar received an order from the Port of Helsingborg for two electric reachstackers
  • Kalmar Electric Reachstacker

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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