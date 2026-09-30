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WKN: A0M5PT | ISIN: AU000000AON7 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AP
Tradegate
28.09.26 | 16:27
0,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0360,04413:10
0,0380,04008:04
Actusnews Wire
30.09.2026 08:23 Uhr
256 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED: Australia's Ambassador to France joins Apollo Minerals at Euronext Listing Ceremony

PRESS RELEASE | 30 September 2026 | EURONEXT GROWTH: ALAON, ASX: AON

Australia's Ambassador to France joins Apollo Minerals
at Euronext Listing Ceremony

Press Release, 30 September 2026, Apollo Minerals Limited (the "Company") (Euronext Growth: ALAON, ASX:AON) is pleased to advise that its official admission ceremony for its listing on the Euronext Growth Paris Exchange has taken place in France.

The Couflens high-grade tungsten-gold project is considered strategically important to the security and resilience of France's supply chains and the listing on the Euronext Growth Paris Exchange represents a natural strategic step for the Company given the growing importance of securing domestic and European sources of critical raw materials.

Euronext is the leading equity listing venue in Europe, with more than €6.8tn in aggregate market capitalisation and average daily volumes of over €11bn, reaching a diversified pool of more than 4,200 institutional investors across 80 countries.

The Company has been formally welcomed to the Euronext Growth Paris Exchange with the official bell ringing ceremony which gave the Company the unique opportunity to engage with key stakeholders and demonstrate its evolving engagement in, and commitment to, France.

The Company was honoured to host the Australian Ambassador to France, Ms Lynette Wood and representatives from leading French mining industry body, A3M, at the ceremony.

For further information contact:

Neil Inwood

Managing Director

Tel: +61 8 9322 6322

Email: info@apollominerals.com.au

Aldebaran Global Advisors

Listing Sponsor Euronext Growth

Email: hello@aldebaran-advisors.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100532-260930-australias-ambassador-to-france-joins-apollo-minerals-final-e.pdf

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