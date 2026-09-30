

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 6-month low of 108.89 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 110.03.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slid to a 2-month low of 0.6959 and more than a 2-week low of 1.2329 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6989 and 1.2392, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slipped to more than 1-month lows of 1.6297 and 0.9877 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6227 and 0.9919, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 105.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the greenback, 1.22 against the kiwi, 1.65 against the euro and 0.97 against the loonie.



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