SkiStar AB: Year-End Report September 2025-August 2026

SKISTAR'S IMPROVED FULL-YEAR RESULTS ENABLE CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF MOUNTAIN DESTINATIONS FOR THE FUTURE

Fourth Quarter

Net sales amounted to SEK 292 million (226), an increase of SEK 66 million, 29 percent.

Operating profit amounted to SEK -274 million (-310), an increase of SEK 36 million, 12 percent.

Operating profit adjusted for capital gains from exploitation assets amounted to SEK -276 million (-310), an increase of SEK 34 million, 11 percent.

Capital gains from exploitation assets were included with SEK 2 million (0).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -176 million (-161), a decrease of SEK 15 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK -2.87 (-3.35), an increase of 14 percent.

Full Year

Net sales amounted to SEK 4,954 million (4,574), an increase of SEK 380 million, 8 percent.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 872 million (785), an increase of SEK 87 million, 11 percent.

Operating profit, adjusted for capital gains from exploitation assets, amounted to SEK 870 million (739), an increase of SEK 131 million, 18 percent.

Capital gains from exploitation assets were included with SEK 3 million (46).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,223 million (1,063), an increase of SEK 160 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 8.01 (7.05), an increase of 14 percent.

Significant events during and after the period

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 3.50 (3.00) per share, totaling SEK 274 (235) million. The dividend represents 44 percent (43) of the Group's profit after tax.

Booking volumes for the winter season 2026/27, measured as the number of overnight stays booked through SkiStar's mediated accommodation, are up 3 percent compared with the same time of the previous year.

Comments from the CEO Stefan Sjöstrand:

"The strong full-year results mean that SkiStar is well equipped for continued growth and long-term value creation, with the ambition to be a leading force in mountain tourism, and to continue offering mountain experiences for many generations to come."

Time for conference call and web presentation

Wednesday 30 September 2026 at 10.00 a.m. CEST.

Web cast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ukztm9re

Web cast & participation at conference call to ask questions:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI443fdd8b16b7404eb960396af94b6272

For registration and dial-in details, please follow the link above. Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and registering a few minutes before the conference begins.

The presentation and a recorded version of the web presentation will be available on the same webpage after the presentation.

This information is information that SkiStar AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 30 September 2026, at 07.00 a.m. CEST.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Sara J Uggelberg, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is the leading mountain tourism group in Scandinavia, developing destinations and experiences focused on guests. The Company's B share is listed on the Large Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden, and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into two segments: Mountain Resorts and SkiStarshop. With alpine skiing as its core activity, SkiStar's ambition is to be a leading force in mountain tourism, and to continue offering mountain experiences for many generations to come. For more information, go to https://investor.skistar.com/en.