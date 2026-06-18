SkiStar AB Interim Report September 2025-May 2026

STABLE DEVELOPMENT IN UNCERTAIN TIMES

Third Quarter

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,441 million (1,375), an increase of SEK 66 million, 5 percent.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 347 million (377), a decrease of SEK 30 million, 8 percent.

Operating profit adjusted for capital gains from exploitation assets amounted to SEK 346 million (347), a decrease of SEK 1 million, 0 percent.

Capital gains from exploitation assets were included with SEK 1 million (30).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -368 million (-460), an increase of SEK 92 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.43 (3.82), a decrease of 10 percent.

First Nine Months

Net sales amounted to SEK 4,663 million (4,348), an increase of SEK 315 million, 7 percent.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,146 million (1,095), an increase of SEK 51 million, 5 percent.

Operating profit, adjusted for capital gains from exploitation assets, amounted to SEK 1,145 million (1,049), an increase of SEK 96 million, 9 percent.

Capital gains from exploitation assets were included with SEK 1 million (46).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,399 million (1,224), an increase of SEK 175 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 10.88 (10.40), an increase of 5 percent.

Significant events during and after the period

Booking volumes for the winter season 2026/27, measured as the number of overnight stays booked through SkiStar's mediated accommodation, are up 3 percent compared with the same time of the previous year.

Ahead of the 2026/27 winter season the eagerly awaited Tusenmetersliften (the Thousand-Metre Lift) in Åre will be rebuilt. The design will be updated and parts of the lift route will be new.

Ahead of the 2026/27 winter season significant investments in snow production are planned, including 489 new snow cannons at our destinations. This is expected to have a significant impact on snow reliability and enable extended opening times.

Comments from the CEO Stefan Sjöstrand:

"We note that the winter season once again delivered a solid performance, with an increase in the number of skier days sold. The strength of our destinations, bolstered by our investments in snow reliability and the development of attractive holiday experiences, enables our core operation to remain strong and mountain holidays remain popular."

Time for conference call and web presentation

Thursday 18 June 2026 at 10.00 a.m. CEST.

Web cast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/or5am947

Web cast & participation at conference call to ask questions:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf3806da592dc4db68526b12b5a71feb1

For registration and dial-in details, please follow the link above. Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and registering a few minutes before the conference begins.

The presentation and a recorded version of the web presentation will be available on the same webpage after the presentation.

This information is information that SkiStar AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 18 June 2026, at 07.00 a.m. CEST.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Sara J Uggelberg, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Large Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar's business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit https://investor.skistar.com/en.