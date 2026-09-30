YIT Oyj: YIT to build the Lahela school, daycare center and youth center in Tuusula using a life cycle model - value to YIT EUR 70 million

YIT Corporation Investor News September 30, 2026, at 8:00 a.m.

YIT to build the Lahela school, daycare center and youth center in Tuusula using a life cycle model - value to YIT EUR 70 million

YIT and the municipality of Tuusula have signed an agreement on the construction of a school, daycare center, and youth center in Lahela using a life cycle model. YIT will be responsible for the design, construction, and 20-year service period of the facilities. The service period will also include responsibility for the property's optimal energy consumption. The total value of the contract for YIT is EUR 70 million, including both the construction phase and the service period. The project will be recorded in the order book once the project's building permit has gained legal force.

The scope of the property will be approximately 13,900 gross square meters. The property will have facilities for the use of Lahela's comprehensive school's 900 pupils on grades 1-9, 40 preschool pupils, and 168 children in early childhood education, as well as for use by 120 employees. Pedagogically diverse spaces promote activities and create a good environment for learners to learn and grow. The property will also include youth facilities and serve as an important daily hub for shared use in the area, offering a wide range of opportunities for leisure and recreational activities.

Construction is scheduled to start in early spring 2027. The construction will be completed in late summer 2029 and the school's operations are scheduled to start in August 2029. Once the facilities are completed, Lahela will house the Vaunukangas daycare center and school, Hyrylä secondary school and Ruotsinkylä school under one roof.

Special attention has been paid to the carbon footprint of the building and construction site throughout its life cycle. The goal is to achieve a low-emission worksite that uses renewable energy sources. Five stars are sought for the project in the Rakennustieto environmental classification, which is the highest possible environmental classification level. The building will have a solar power system that covers at least 30% of electricity needs of the property and lighting.

"The Lahela lifecycle project is a significant investment in the future of families with children in Tuusula. We are creating a modern, safe and inspiring environment for learning, while the community facilities will also serve all residents of the municipality. It is important for us to develop spaces that meet residents' needs flexibly and act as the heart of the local community. From the municipality's perspective, the lifecycle model ensures cost predictability and helps preserve the building's value over the long term," says Janne Mellin, Mayor of Tuusula.

"I am glad that we were chosen as the project's contractor and provider of life-cycle services. We will create high-quality, healthy, and safe premises in Tuusula for both students and employees. In addition to educational use, the premises will serve as a meeting place for young people," says Matti Varstala, Director of Design for Education and Healthcare Projects at YIT's Building Construction segment.

Further information:

YIT Group Communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536, press@yit.fi

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT creates thriving living environments in Europe. We build homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our turnover was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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