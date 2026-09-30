Merus Power Oyj: Merus Power announces its strategy and financial targets for 2027-2030

30.9.2026 08:00:09 EEST | Merus Power Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Merus Power's Board of Directors has confirmed the company's strategy and financial targets for 2027-2030. The goal of the new strategy is for the company to become one of the most important technology companies that solves the stability, flexibility and energy efficiency of power systems in the energy transition.

Financial targets for 2027-2030

Net sales EUR 160 million in 2030

EBITDA at least 12% of net sales in 2030

Equity ratio over 35% in 2030

The company seeks to use its profits to support long-term shareholder value creation and growth. However, dividend distribution is a possible option towards the end of the review period.

Strategic priorities

During the strategy period, Merus Power will focus on profitable growth, internationalisation, technology leadership and long-term shareholder value growth.

Growth will be based on internationalisation of the energy storage business in Europe, growth of the power quality business and an increase in the share of services. The improvement in profitability is supported by the scaling of the business, modular products based on Merus Power's own technology and the growing installed base.

In the energy storage business, the company will expand in Europe with business models based on its own technology, core expertise and strategic partnerships. In the power quality business, growth is sought in data centres, green steel, electric rail transport and the hydrogen industry, among others. At the same time, the focus of the business will be shifted towards productised and repeatable solutions and services that cover the entire delivery life cycle.

Comments from the CEO

"During the previous strategy period, we have built a strong foundation for the next phase of growth. Our net sales have increased approximately tenfold since 2020, we have grown our energy storage business and strengthened our position in power quality solutions. Our next step is to systematically expand our energy storage business across Europe, grow our power quality business in new customer segments, and build an even stronger services business on our expanding installed base. Our goal is to grow profitably and make Merus Power an even stronger European technology player," says Kari Tuomala, CEO of Merus Power.

Investor conference

Merus Power Oyj invites interested parties to a Capital Markets Day today, 30 September 2026 at 9:30-11:30 a.m. EEST. Participants in the webcast are kindly requested to register at https://meruspower.videosync.fi/cmd-2026.

Disclosure regulation

The original of this document has been made in Finnish. In case of any discrepancy, the Finnish version will prevail.

Contacts

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, Certified Adviser, +358 50 520 4098

Jonna Kannosto, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, +358 44 357 8320, jonna.kannosto@meruspower.com

Kari Tuomala, CEO, +358 20 735 4320, kari.tuomala@meruspower.com

About Merus Power Oyj

Merus Power is a technology company driving the sustainable energy transition. We design and produce innovative electrical engineering solutions such as energy storages and power quality solutions, and services for the needs of renewable energy and industry. Through our scalable technology, we facilitate the growth of renewable energy in the electricity grids and improve the energy efficiency of society. We are a Finnish specialist in innovative electrical engineering and operate in global and high-growth markets. Our personnel represent internationally renowned engineering expertise. Our net sales in 2025 was EUR 54.6 million and our stock's trading symbol on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland is MERUS.