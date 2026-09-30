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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
30.09.26 | 09:51
24,950 Euro
+0,52 % +0,130
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,59024,60013:19
24,60024,61013:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 07:30 Uhr
68 Leser
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Skanska AB: Skanska invests CZK 1.5 billion, about SEK 660M, in a new phase of a residential project in Prague, Czech Republic

Skanska invests CZK 1.5 billion, about SEK 660M, in the second phase of the residential project Habitat in Prague, Czech Republic. The phase will feature 188 low-energy apartments and 9 non-residential units. The construction contract is worth CZK 1.1 billion, about SEK 490M, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe for the third quarter of 2026.

The new phase of the Habitat multiphase project continues to enhance the attractiveness of the location, further transforming the former brownfield into a welcoming urban quarter. The new residential buildings will create a landscaped courtyard with play areas and greenery, seamlessly connecting to the public park introduced in phase one. Commercial spaces will be integrated directly into the development. Convenient nearby tram and metro links ensure residents enjoy quick and easy access to the city center.

The concept of the new phase focuses on energy efficiency, incorporating green roofs with photovoltaic panels, photothermal panels, and advanced measures for rainwater harvesting and drinking water conservation, including grey water recycling systems. This phase meets the stringent requirements of the international BREEAM sustainability certification, at the level VERY GOOD.

Construction of the second phase will start in late September 2026, with expected completion in the first half of 2029.

The new Habitat residential district is developed on a brownfield site across 6 to 7 phases, offering over thousand apartments on a 70,000 square meter plot.

For further information please contact:

Iva Stejskalová, Brand and Communications Manager, Skanska Residential, tel +420 736 421 408

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/group.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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