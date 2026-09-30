Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc wins large equipment order for platinum mine in South Africa

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has won a large order for underground mining equipment from Sibanye-Stillwater for a platinum mine in South Africa.

Sibanye-Stillwater, one of the world's leading precious metals mining companies, will use the equipment for platinum mining at the Siphumelele shaft at its Rustenburg operations. The order includes low-profile loaders and utility vehicles, designed for use in mining applications with narrow veins. Sibanye-Stillwater will use the equipment as part of its ongoing project to mechanize the operation at the Siphumelele shaft, boosting safety and productivity.

"We are proud to support the Siphumelele operation as it starts to use mechanized equipment," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO. "It will strengthen Sibanye-Stillwater's continuous efforts to be as safe and productive as possible."

Richard Cox, Chief Operating Officer, Southern Africa operations at Sibanye-Stillwater, says: "The investment in Siphumelele is an important example of our strategic focus on extending mine life and unlocking additional value from our existing ore reserves. Epiroc's low-profile fleet is well suited to the mining conditions at Siphumelele and will support the safe and efficient execution of this strategically important project."

The ordered equipment includes the LHD 5.5 LP low-profile loader, UV42 utility vehicle, as well as a large range of UV42 cassettes. Derived from Epiroc's acquisition of AARD Mining Equipment in 2023, the low-profile underground equipment expands Epiroc's presence in critical support and service applications, further strengthening the Group's position in underground mining. The utility vehicles are designed to support general operations, maintenance, and logistics below the surface. The cassettes are interchangeable work decks that mount onto the utility vehicles and thus strengthen the utilization of the UV42 vehicles. The cassettes fulfill a variety of transportation functions such as for personnel, tools, explosives and more.

Delivery of the equipment will begin in the fourth quarter 2026.



Epiroc's UV42 utility vehicle is part of the order by Sibanye-Stillwater.



For more information please contact:

Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager, Epiroc AB

+46 70 347 2455

media@epiroc.com

Ann-Sofie Andersson, Global Manager Communications and Brand, Epiroc's Underground division

+46 72 183 8434

ann-sofie.andersson@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 62 billion in 2025 and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.