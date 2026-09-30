Delivers clear calls, all-day focus and a great listening experience from video conferencing to music

One Headset for the Whole Day: A sleek, boomless design that switches effortlessly between work and life activities.

A sleek, boomless design that switches effortlessly between work and life activities. Crystal-Clear Calls: AI-powered voice isolation reduces background noise, helping your voice come through clearly in busy offices or crowded spaces.

AI-powered voice isolation reduces background noise, helping your voice come through clearly in busy offices or crowded spaces. Distraction-Free Listening: Custom-built, powerful 40 mm drivers and Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) block out surrounding noise for total concentration.

Custom-built, powerful 40 mm drivers and Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) block out surrounding noise for total concentration. Enterprise-Grade Performance: Zone Vibe Pro for Business is certified for major meeting apps with centralized IT fleet management via Logitech Sync.

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced Zone Vibe Pro and Zone Vibe Pro for Business headsets. With 79% of employees now working hybrid*, these comfortable over-ear headsets eliminate the daily hassle of constantly swapping between dedicated office headsets and personal audio devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930544552/en/

New Logitech Zone Vibe Pro and Zone Vibe Pro for Business, a new all-day headset that shifts between work and life.

Zone Vibe Pro solves this dilemma by seamlessly fitting into your full daily routine. It gives you crisp call quality for a morning video meeting, streams your favorite show over lunch, blocks out noise with ANC on a dog walk or commute, and helps you unwind with a podcast or playlist after hours.

"Modern professionals working across open offices, at home or on the go, shouldn't need multiple audio solutions for work and life," said Joseph Mingori, VP and General Manager of Mobile and Audio Solutions at Logitech. "Zone Vibe Pro solves that problem by giving employees the option of great sound everywhere with comfortable fit while giving IT teams reliable, certified hardware."

Built for IT and Enterprise Scale

Zone Vibe Pro for Business gives IT departments an enterprise-grade audio solution purpose-built for mass deployment. Certified for Microsoft Teams (Premium Microphone for Open Office), Zoom and Google Meet, it ensures reliable call performance across offices and remote environments. IT administrators can remotely monitor, update and deploy firmware settings across the organization using Logitech Sync software, minimizing helpdesk tickets and disruption.

Additional Key benefits:

All-Day Comfort: A redesigned, soft headstrap distributes pressure more evenly around the head.

A redesigned, soft headstrap distributes pressure more evenly around the head. Long Battery Life: Up to 30 hours of listening or 18 hours of call time with ANC enabled (up to 66 hours with ANC off).

Up to 30 hours of listening or 18 hours of call time with ANC enabled (up to 66 hours with ANC off). Fast USB-C Charging: A five-minute charge provides up to one hour of call time, with full audio functionality while charging over USB.

A five-minute charge provides up to one hour of call time, with full audio functionality while charging over USB. Extended Lifespan: Replaceable headstraps, earpad and batteries** gives the headsets longer life.

Replaceable headstraps, earpad and batteries** gives the headsets longer life. Color Options: Zone Vibe Pro comes in Graphite, Black, Off-White and Lilac. Zone Vibe Pro for Business is available in Graphite, Off-White and Rose.

Zone Vibe Pro comes in Graphite, Black, Off-White and Lilac. Zone Vibe Pro for Business is available in Graphite, Off-White and Rose. Make it your own: Personalize the audio experience with the Logi Tune app on mobile and desktop.

Personalize the audio experience with the Logi Tune app on mobile and desktop. Effortless switching: Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity enables seamless transitions between activities across different devices and operating systems.

Designed for Sustainability

Zone Vibe Pro is designed with thoughtful choices to reduce environmental impact. The plastic parts in Zone Vibe Pro include a minimum of 29% certified post-consumer recycled plastic. The internal magnets contain 100% post-consumer recycled rare earth metals, and the battery uses 100% recycled cobalt. Paper packaging originates from FSC-certified forests and controlled sources.

Pricing and Availability

Zone Vibe Pro launches globally on September 30, 2026 for $259.99 (AMR) €259.99 (EMEA) $289.99 (APJC) on logitech.com and Zone Vibe Pro for Business is available with a Zone USB-C Receiver for $279.99 (AMR) €279.99 (EMEA) $309.99 (APJC) and Zone Vibe Pro for Business Native Bluetooth Edition at $259.99 (AMR) €259.99 (EMEA)/ $289.99 (APJC). For more information, visit www.logitech.com.

*according to a 2026 DHR Global Report

** Spare parts may not be available in all areas. For more information on availability, visit logi.com/zone-vibe-pro

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930544552/en/

Contacts:

Wendy Spander

Logitech Global Communications

wspander@logitech.com