The Semarchy Data Products workload for Microsoft Fabric publishes certified master data into Microsoft OneLake, embedded with semantic intelligence with business context and relationships, enabling Fabric agents, services and users at scale

Semarchy, recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management, today announced the Semarchy Data Products workload for Microsoft Fabric at the European Microsoft Fabric SQL Community Conference. The workload publishes Intelligent Data Products from the Semarchy Data Platform for Microsoft Fabric, making mastered data and semantic intelligence available at scale to Microsoft Fabric services including Microsoft Power BI and Fabric data agents, and by end users of Fabric including business analysts and users, and data scientists.

The Semarchy Data Products workload will be available through the Microsoft Fabric Workload Hub, and follows the Semarchy Fabric CLI announced at Microsoft FabCon EMEA in September 2025. With the Workload, mastered data and context from Semarchy Intelligent Data Products can be easily discovered and managed in the Workload Hub and managed alongside every other Fabric item.

Semarchy Data Platform for Microsoft Fabric will be available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace in October.

The semantic model is where Fabric agents succeed or fail

Today, Fabric users have to manually create a semantic model for their data, and maintain it as schemas change. When dealing with hundreds of entities and thousands of attributes, that work rarely gets finished, and what does get finished drifts from the source.

This impacts Fabric agents. When data lands in Fabric without business meaning attached, the problems cascade: analysts have to decode cryptic column names, Copilot gives wrong answers to business questions, and Fabric data agents produce results nobody trusts.

Semarchy solves this by publishing data that already carries its meaning, with certified, trusted records paired with greater context, understanding, reasoning and semantics to deliver intelligent data products that understand how everything relates. Fabric doesn't have to interpret the data. It already understands it.

"For AI to be successful, context alone is no longer sufficient. Agents require meaning, instruction, and proof," said Craig Gravina, Chief Technology Officer at Semarchy. "Our customers have already built a governed business context inside Semarchy. This brings that investment into Fabric automatically, and keeps it current as their data products evolve. That's the difference between AI that infers from your data and AI that actually understands your business."

What the Workload delivers

In a guided experience inside the Fabric Portal, the Semarchy Fabric Workload:

Publishes certified data into Microsoft OneLake, kept continuously in sync

Builds and enriches a Fabric semantic model from the data product's governed business context and keeps it current

Every entity and attribute lands with a readable label, a clear description, and its relationships to other data, including the semantic model that Power BI, Copilot, and Fabric Data Agents need to reason about the data correctly. Lineage and discoverability are also published to Microsoft Purview, so governance teams can trace every data product back to its source.

The result is immediately usable by Power BI, Copilot, Fabric Data Agents, Data Warehouse, Data Science and Real-Time Intelligence.

Two paths, one governed result

The Workload joins the Semarchy Fabric CLI, generally available since March 2026. Engineering teams that automate everything use the CLI; data platform owners and Fabric administrators use the Workload's guided experience in the Portal. Both deliver the same governed output.

In either case, Semarchy remains the system of authority, certification, quality and access control in the Semarchy Data Platform, and Fabric is the consumption channel, with no second governance plan to manage.

Built with the tools Microsoft customers already use

Semarchy's design experience runs in Microsoft VS Code, versions in GitHub, deployed on Azure, and governed with Purview. Data engineers design data products with GitHub Copilot, grounded in their own enterprise standards. One data product, designed once, consumed everywhere.

Availability

The Semarchy Data Products workload for Microsoft Fabric will soon be available through the Microsoft Fabric Workload Hub. It will be available at no additional charge to licensed customers of the Semarchy Data Platform for Microsoft Fabric. Learn more at semarchy.com/partners/microsoft.

About Semarchy

As the pioneer of Intelligent Data Products, Semarchy is redefining the creation, stewardship, and consumption of master data for the agentic enterprise. We provide self-service assets with built-in context, reasoning, and governance, ensuring that teams, agents, and applications operate from shared business intent. By delivering a single foundation for trusted answers, we empower organizations to innovate and scale with confidence in the era of AI. Discover more at semarchy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930759514/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Lucy Clarkson

Definition

semarchy@thisisdefinition.com

Brian Callahan

Semarchy, Inc.

brian.callahan@semarchy.com