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WKN: A3DB5F | ISIN: US03769M1062 | Ticker-Symbol: N7I
Tradegate
30.09.26 | 07:35
105,20 Euro
+0,24 % +0,25
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,15105,1513:22
104,15105,1513:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 02:36 Uhr
113 Leser
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Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Apollo Funds Announce Completion of Acquisition of Nippon Sheet Glass, Marking New Chapter of Growth

TOKYO and NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced the successful completion of Apollo managed funds' ("Apollo Funds") acquisition of Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., a leading global company in architectural, automotive, and solar glass, and the launch of its new management structure, marking the new beginning of its next phase of growth.

This transaction by Apollo Funds and key financial institutions will support the strengthening of the company's financial foundation to accelerate investments in its people and technology. Drawing on Apollo's prior investment experience in glass, automotive, and manufacturing sectors, the company will further capitalize on the strengths of the wider group and steadily build a more robust and sustainable business foundation.

"This closing marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for NSG Group," said Munehiro Hosonuma, Representative Director, President and CEO. "Reaching this milestone would not have been possible without the understanding and steadfast support of our shareholders, financial institutions, business partners, and employees, and we are deeply grateful to each of them. The expertise, trust, brand, and core values of our company, cultivated over a century of tradition, remain unchanged and we intend to develop them further. Together, we will dedicate our utmost efforts to transform the company and contribute to the development of a sustainable society."

"The combination of Apollo's experience and the talent and craftsmanship of NSG Group's people positions the company to build a strong platform for growth and innovation," said Tetsuji Okamoto, Lead Partner, Asia Pacific Private Equity at Apollo. "We look forward to working closely with the management team and the wider NSG Group as we pursue an exciting future together."

About Apollo
Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2026, Apollo had approximately $1.05 trillion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com

Contacts

Apollo
Noah Gunn, Global Head of Investor Relations
(212) 822-0540, IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose, Global Head of Corporate Communications
(212) 822-0491, communications@apollo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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