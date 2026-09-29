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WKN: A2AHZ7 | ISIN: US78409V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: MHL
Xetra
30.09.26 | 09:04
345,60 Euro
+0,29 % +1,00
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
346,00346,5013:24
346,00346,5013:23
PR Newswire
29.09.2026 23:30 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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S&P Global Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has approved a cash dividend on the Company's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2026. The dividend of $0.97 is payable on December 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on November 25, 2026. The annualized dividend rate is $3.88 per share.

The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 30 companies in the S&P 500® that has increased its dividend annually for more than 50 years.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow - today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
 Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Tel: + 1 347 640 1521

Media:
Orla O'Brien
Global Head of Public Relations Tel: +1 857 407 8559
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.