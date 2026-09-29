S&P Global Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has approved a cash dividend on the Company's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2026. The dividend of $0.97 is payable on December 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on November 25, 2026. The annualized dividend rate is $3.88 per share.

The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 30 companies in the S&P 500® that has increased its dividend annually for more than 50 years.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow - today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Mark Grant

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Tel: + 1 347 640 1521

Media:

Orla O'Brien

Global Head of Public Relations Tel: +1 857 407 8559

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global