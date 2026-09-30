Aberdeen Investments U.S. Closed End Funds: Aberdeen Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following Aberdeen Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on September 29, 2026. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:

Aberdeen Government Markets Income Fund ("MGF")

As of the record date, August 3, 2026, MGF had 32,590,193 outstanding shares of common stock. 85.49% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Trustee to the Fund:



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Gordon Baird 25,105,416 2,756,347 0

Aberdeen Intermediate Income Fund ("MIN")

As of the record date, August 3, 2026, MIN had 113,798,238 outstanding shares of common stock. 80.73% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Trustee to the Fund:



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Gordon Baird 83,742,884 8,128,994 0

Aberdeen Multi-Market Income Fund ("MMT")

As of the record date, August 3, 2026, MMT had 115,993,476 outstanding shares of common stock. 80.16% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum

To elect one Trustee to the Fund:



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Gordon Baird 90,263,803 2,721,549 0

To adopt as a fundamental policy that, under normal circumstances, the Fund will maintain an investment portfolio such that the average credit quality of its portfolio securities is investment grade:



Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-

Votes Fundamental investment

policy 48,419,148 560,994 725,398 43,279,812

The proposal was not approved. Under the Investment Company Act of 1940, approval required the affirmative vote of the lesser of (1) 67% or more of the shares present at the Meeting if more than 50% of the outstanding shares of MMT are present or represented by proxy, or (2) more than 50% of the outstanding shares of MMT.

Nevertheless, Aberdeen remains committed to the investment approach previously communicated to shareholders and intends to continue to manage the Fund, under normal circumstances, with an average investment-grade credit quality.

Aberdeen Municipal Income Fund ("MFM")

As of the record date, August 3, 2026, MFM had 99,432,040 outstanding shares of common and preferred stock. 81.20% of outstanding common and preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Trustee to the Fund:



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Gordon Baird 74,196,961 6,545,059 0

To elect two Preferred Share Directors to the Fund:



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Nancy Yao 2,241 0 C. William Maher 2,241 0

Important Information

Shares of closed-end funds are listed for trading on national securities exchanges and are bought and sold in the secondary market. The market price of a fund's shares is determined by supply and demand and may be greater than (a "premium") or less than (a "discount") the fund's net asset value (NAV). A fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and investors may receive more or less than their original investment upon the sale of shares. There is no assurance that a fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The trading price of a closed-end fund's shares may be influenced by various factors, including market conditions, investor sentiment, and other external forces, and is not directly controlled by the fund, its Board of Directors, or its investment adviser. As a result, shares may trade at a premium to or discount from NAV at any given time. A premium to NAV may not be sustained, and a discount to NAV may increase or decrease over time. Investors should consider these risks when purchasing or selling closed-end fund shares.

Shareholders whose fund shares trade at a premium to NAV and who participate in the fund's dividend reinvestment plan should be aware that distributions may be reinvested at prices above NAV, which may adversely affect investment results.

About Aberdeen Investments

Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Aberdeen Investments is among the world's largest asset managers, with decades of experience overseeing closed-end funds dating back to the 1980s. As of June 30, 2026, the firm had approximately $527 billion in assets under management. Closed-end funds represent a core component of Aberdeen Investments' client franchise in both the U.S. and global markets. Aberdeen and its affiliates currently manage 28 closed-end funds - 17 available in the U.S. and 11 outside the U.S. - totaling $28.3 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026.

For Shareholders Holding Shares Directly with the Fund (Non-Brokerage Accounts):

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For Shareholders Holding Shares Through a Brokerage Account:

Please contact your financial advisor, broker, or the brokerage firm through which your shares are held.

Closed-End Funds | Aberdeen

SOURCE Aberdeen Investments U.S. Closed End Funds