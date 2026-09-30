Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic has started operating a fuel cell system and an air-to-water heat pump at the Hydrogen House, a demonstration facility run by the Central Finland Mobility Foundation (Cefmof) in Jyväskylä, central Finland. Panasonic said the project is testing an integrated energy system combining its Pure Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology with an Aquarea air-to-water heat pump. The system supplies electricity to the building and thermal energy for space heating, with the aim of improving overall energy efficiency and optimizing hydrogen consumption. The company said limited ...

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