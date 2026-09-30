Showcasing Advanced Cooking Solutions and AI-Powered Service Robotics at EquipHotel 2026 in Paris

SoftBank Robotics UK Ltd. today announced that it will showcase its AI Robotics solutions for foodservice at EquipHotel 2026, taking place in Paris, France, from 2 to 5 November 2026, as part of its efforts to expand foodservice automation initiatives across the EMEA region.

Hospitality and foodservice operators continue to face operational challenges, including labour shortages, difficulties in recruiting skilled staff, rising costs, inconsistent food quality, and food waste. SoftBank Robotics aims to help address these challenges through robotics and automation, supporting more efficient, consistent and flexible foodservice operations.

STEAMA is a steam-based cooking robot that uses high-pressure, high-temperature steam to prepare frozen noodle dishes in about 90 seconds. Designed for simple, one-touch operation, it helps operators consistently serve freshly prepared dishes with ease.

FLAMA and BOTINKIT Omni are automated cooking solutions that improve kitchen efficiency and consistency. FLAMA automates key cooking processes, while BOTINKIT Omni can prepare up to 30 servings at a time for high-volume foodservice operations.

Servi Q, jointly developed by SoftBank Robotics and Bear Robotics, is a next-generation serving robot designed for use in compact venues. Servi Q uses an AI-powered navigation system to navigate complex and space-constrained environments. With a body width of just 35 cm, Servi Q can navigate aisles as narrow as 45 cm the narrowest in its class and features an industry-first* reversing capability.

SoftBank Robotics is the exclusive global seller of Servi Q and will work together with Bear Robotics to expand its global reach.

As of September 2026. Based on research by Bear Robotics, Inc. covering autonomous serving robots available for sale.

For the full press release, please visit:

https://emea.softbankrobotics.com/news/equiphotel-showcase

Exhibit Information: EquipHotel 2026 Dates 2-5 November 2026 Venue Paris Expo Porte de Versailles Address 1 Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris, France Exhibit Location Pavilion 7.3 Stand S030 Book a meeting with SoftBank Robotics https://emea.softbankrobotics.com/equiphotel Organiser RX France Official Website https://www.equiphotel.com/en-gb.html

About SoftBank Robotics UK Ltd.

SoftBank Robotics UK is the EMEA arm of SoftBank Robotics, driving technology forward by becoming a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. SoftBank Robotics UK is a trusted partner and Robot Integrator that helps clients think beyond the technology. For more information, please contact SBRUK-contact-us@softbankrobotics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930814898/en/

Contacts:

SBRGRP-PR@softbankrobotics.com