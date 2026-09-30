MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark acquires Nordisk Fundering

MT Højgaard Holding's business MT Højgaard Danmark has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in the Danish foundation engineering specialist Nordisk Fundering A/S. The purchase price for the shares is DKK 52 million (enterprise value), of which DKK 16 million is an earn-out and thus contingent upon future conditions. The acquisition is subject to approval by competition authorities and is expected to be completed during Q4 2026.

Nordisk Fundering will continue to operate under its own name and leverage its niche expertise within MT Højgaard Danmark, led by its current CEO and co-owner, Jesper Schack Fønss Bach.

Based in Aarhus, Nordisk Fundering has a staff of eight salaried employees and approximately 20 hourly-paid workers, as well as a specialised machinery fleet. In 2025, the company generated revenue of DKK 127 million and an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 9 million.

"Nordisk Fundering provides access to extensive know-how and equipment that strengthens our business as a whole. We are maintaining Nordisk Fundering as a focused unit responsible for anchor drilling and specialist contracts in the external market where they hold a strong position, while they will also contribute to MT Højgaard Danmark's own large and complex projects. Nordisk Fundering has a skilled leader and highly competent foundation specialists who will be integrated and work closely with MT Højgaard Danmark's own foundation team," says Christian Dyregaard, area manager for foundations at MT Højgaard Danmark.

MT Højgaard Danmark already works closely with Nordisk Fundering on several major infrastructure projects, where the company serves as a key subcontractor.

"I look forward to continuing the work of Nordisk Fundering, but within a larger setup. Our employees know their counterparts at MT Højgaard Danmark well from joint projects, and we share the same values. At the same time, we complement each other very well. Nordisk Fundering is a leader in ground anchors, and both parties are strong and complement each other in secant piling and sheet piling work. So this is the right buyer and a good time for the divestment," says Jesper Schack Fønss Bach.

Nordisk Fundering has previously had operations in select locations abroad, but that part of the business is being divested in connection with MT Højgaard Danmark's acquisition of the company.

The acquisition has no effect on MT Højgaard Holding's expectations for 2026, but it is expected to contribute positively to the Group's results from 2027 onwards.

Further information-

CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.