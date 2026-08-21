MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark wins tender from Copenhagen Airport

MT Højgaard Holding's business unit MT Højgaard Danmark has won the first phase of Copenhagen Airport's tender for the planning, design and construction of Baggage Factory East.

The project is being tendered in a two-phase model. MT Højgaard Danmark has entered into a contract for the first phase and will develop and design the construction in collaboration with Copenhagen Airport, Artelia and ZESO Architects. The work in the first phase will be settled on a time and materials basis.

After the collaboration phase, the intention is to enter into a turnkey contract for the second phase, where the project will be fully designed and constructed with a total estimated contract value of DKK 450 million from the third quarter of 2027 with expected delivery before the summer of 2030.

As part of the construction, a long connecting bridge will be established for the transport of baggage between the new baggage factory and the existing Baggage Factory 3. MT Højgaard Danmark will thus build further on the experience from Baggage Factory West, which was delivered to Copenhagen Airport in 2021. The new baggage factory will support the airport's future capacity needs within baggage handling.

- We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Copenhagen Airport and our partners to develop and realise an important project that will support the airport's continued development and future capacity. We are proud to have been chosen for the assignment, which emphasises our strong position within complex projects with early contractor involvement," says Niels Holm Mikkelsen, CEO of MT Højgaard Danmark.

The award does not affect MT Højgaard Holding's 2026 outlook. Revenue is still expected at a level of DKK 10-10.5 billion with an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 225-275 million.

Further information-

CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.