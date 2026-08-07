MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Holding restates financial figures after the transfer of NemByg to MT Højgaard Danmark

MT Højgaard Holding transferred the ownership of NemByg A/S from Enemærke & Petersen to MT Højgaard Danmark on 30 June 2026. As a consequence of the change, the statement of the group's reporting segments has been adjusted with effect from the publication of the interim report for the first half of 2026. The restatement has no impact on group financial figures or the outlook.

The historical financial figures for the reporting segments in the period from Q1 2022 to Q1 2026 have also been restated in the attached quarterly overview, which is also available on the group's website: https://mthh.dk/en/reports-and-presentations/

The interim report for the first half of 2026 is still expected to be published on 27 August 2026.

Further information-

CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.