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WKN: 884014 | ISIN: DK0010255975 | Ticker-Symbol: VW1
Frankfurt
03.06.26 | 08:05
40,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MT HOJGAARD HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MT HOJGAARD HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,95038,90017:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 15:54 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Holding adjusts earnings expectations for 2026 after settlement in the Nordhavn Tunnel project

MT Højgaard Holding's business unit MT Højgaard Danmark and Belgian N.V. BESIX S.A have, through the equally owned joint venture BESIX-MTH JV, entered into a settlement agreement with the Danish Road Directorate concerning the ongoing construction of the Nordhavn Tunnel in Copenhagen.

Following constructive dialogue, the parties have entered into an agreement regarding additional work and costs resulting from delays as well as a new timetable that stipulates the completion and handover of the project by the end of 2028.

The settlement entails an adjustment of MT Højgaard Holding's expectations for the 2026 operating profit (EBIT), which is now expected to come to DKK 225-275 million against previous expectations of DKK 400-450 million. Revenue is unchanged and expected to be DKK 10-10.5 billion in 2026.

Further information-
CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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