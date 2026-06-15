Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sechs Projekte + starke Katalysatoren. Nur 17 Mio. CAD Marktkapitalisierung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884014 | ISIN: DK0010255975 | Ticker-Symbol: VW1
Frankfurt
15.06.26 | 08:03
35,700 Euro
+1,42 % +0,500
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MT HOJGAARD HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MT HOJGAARD HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,85038,70015:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 14:12 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark enters into agreement for development and construction of a care home and senior housing in Nivå

MT Højgaard Holding's business unit MT Højgaard Danmark has entered into an agreement with the Municipality of Fredensborg and one of Denmark's leading private welfare actors in the social and elderly sector, Altiden, as well as specialist manager within social infrastructure, Northern Horizon, for the project development and construction of a care home and senior housing in Nivå.

The total agreement has a value of over DKK 200 million, of which a smaller share regarding the senior housing is subject to approval of a supplementary district plan. The development work will commence with design in June, while construction is expected to start at turn of the year with planned handover to Northern Horizon in 2028.

MT Højgaard Danmark is responsible for the development and construction of the care home with 88 modern care homes and 12 separate senior homes in an overall project that offers a safe and stable environment for citizens in need of help and care. The land bank will be reduced when MT Højgaard Danmark initially sells the land plot to Northern Horizon as the long-term owner.

"We are pleased that we can complete our development of the Teglsøerne district in Nivå with a care home project, which adds some of the much-needed care home places to the municipality. A lot of moving parts had to come together to realize the care home, and we would like to acknowledge Fredensborg Municipality, Altiden and Northern Horizon for having reached this point," says Johnny Sørensen, Project Development Director at MT Højgaard Danmark.

The agreement does not affect MT Højgaard Holding's 2026 outlook. Revenue is still expected at a level of DKK 10-10.5 billion with an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 225-275 million.

Further information-
CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.