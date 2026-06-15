MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark enters into agreement for development and construction of a care home and senior housing in Nivå

MT Højgaard Holding's business unit MT Højgaard Danmark has entered into an agreement with the Municipality of Fredensborg and one of Denmark's leading private welfare actors in the social and elderly sector, Altiden, as well as specialist manager within social infrastructure, Northern Horizon, for the project development and construction of a care home and senior housing in Nivå.

The total agreement has a value of over DKK 200 million, of which a smaller share regarding the senior housing is subject to approval of a supplementary district plan. The development work will commence with design in June, while construction is expected to start at turn of the year with planned handover to Northern Horizon in 2028.

MT Højgaard Danmark is responsible for the development and construction of the care home with 88 modern care homes and 12 separate senior homes in an overall project that offers a safe and stable environment for citizens in need of help and care. The land bank will be reduced when MT Højgaard Danmark initially sells the land plot to Northern Horizon as the long-term owner.

"We are pleased that we can complete our development of the Teglsøerne district in Nivå with a care home project, which adds some of the much-needed care home places to the municipality. A lot of moving parts had to come together to realize the care home, and we would like to acknowledge Fredensborg Municipality, Altiden and Northern Horizon for having reached this point," says Johnny Sørensen, Project Development Director at MT Højgaard Danmark.

The agreement does not affect MT Højgaard Holding's 2026 outlook. Revenue is still expected at a level of DKK 10-10.5 billion with an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 225-275 million.

Further information-

CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.