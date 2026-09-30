

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (ACS.MC), a majority shareholder in HOCHTIEF AG (HOT.DE), said Wednesday that HOCHTIEF Infrastructure has been selected by Sellafield Ltd for Lot 2 of the Project and Asset Care Execution (PACE) framework at the UK's Sellafield nuclear site.



The lot is valued at up to £1.5 billion and will run for up to 15 years, including an initial nine-year term and a six-year extension option.



Lot 2 covers design, procurement, installation, commissioning, asset care, project management and project controls in operational and radiologically controlled environments.



The PACE framework replaces Sellafield's Integrated Asset Care framework and Design Service Alliance, supporting the maintenance, modification and development of operational nuclear facilities.



HOCHTIEF said the contract aligns with its strategy of expanding in growth sectors including nuclear, energy, digital infrastructure, defense and is expected to boost skilled employment, local businesses, and supply chain investment across West Cumbria.



ACS Group and HOCHTIEF Chief Executive Officer Juan Santamaría said: 'This is a significant endorsement of HOCHTIEF's nuclear capabilities, engineering expertise and proven ability to deliver complex projects in highly regulated environments.'



On the Madrid Stock Exchange, ACS shares were down 0.27% at €92.20.



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