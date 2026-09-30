Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Harfang Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HAR) ("Harfang") and SOQUEM Inc. ("SOQUEM", together the "Companies") are pleased to announce the confirmation and extension of gold mineralization at the Adrian and Cox showings from the summer 2026 exploration program at Harfang's wholly owned Menarik West Property (the "Property") in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec (see Figures 1 and 2).

HIGHLIGHTS

Adrian discovery extended along a 200-metre long trend. Prospecting has extended the 2025 Adrian discovery (3.67 g/t Au) along an east-northeast trend over approximately 200 metres; new grab samples include: 7.13 g/t Au, 4.93 g/t Au, and 4.19 g/t Au (see Table 1).

First channel samples from Cox suggest a 250-metre long mineralized trend. Four of five channels intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of approximately 250 metres; assay highlights include: 0.88 g/t Au over 8.35 m (incl. 5.31 g/t Au over 0.91 m), and 0.99 g/t Au over 6.75 m (incl. 4.16 g/t Au over 1.00 m) (see Table 2).

Adrian and Cox both coincide with Induced Polarization chargeability anomalies. Both gold trends coincide with chargeability anomalies identified by the winter 2026 induced polarization (" IP ") survey.

Finalizing targets for the fully funded 2027 diamond drill campaign. Today's results are being integrated, along with the recently completed IP survey and geological interpretation, to finalize the drill targets for the joint Harfang-SOQUEM fully funded winter 2027 drilling program.

Rick Breger, President and CEO of Harfang, commented, "We are encouraged by the results from this summer's program, particularly the confirmation of gold mineralization at Cox through our first channel samples, and the extension of the Adrian trend to approximately 200 metres. Importantly, both trends coincide with strong geophysical signatures identified through our winter IP survey, providing additional targets to follow up. With these results now being integrated into our geological model, we are working with SOQUEM to advance priority drill targets for the winter 2027 program, which is fully funded under our ongoing partnership."

Summer Program Overview and Results

In July 2026, the Companies completed a 10-day exploration program at Menarik West. The program included mapping and channel sampling, and was designed to follow up on 2025 discoveries, evaluate targets generated from the winter 2026 IP survey, and update the structural interpretation.

The winter 2026 IP survey, completed by TMC Geophysics between January 31 and February 6, 2026, totalled 15.4 line-km of pole-dipole IP (a = 37.5 m) across two grids covering the Pierre and Cox Zones (see Figure 2).

A total of 212 rock samples were collected during the 2026 program, including 178 grab samples and 34 channel samples from five saw-cut channels that totalled 26.1 metres. Eleven samples returned more than 1.0 g/t Au and 20 returned more than 0.5 g/t Au. The remaining samples, collected while evaluating other IP and structural targets, generally returned lower values, except for 1.16 g/t Au and 0.52 g/t Au from pyritic quartz diorite near the Gil showing.

Table 1. Select assay results from the summer 2026 grab sampling program.

SAMPLE ID EASTING NORTHING Au (g/t) TARGET 888451 337544 5918934 7.13 Adrian 888202 337712 5918978 4.93 Adrian 888201 337712 5918978 4.19 Adrian 888016 342511 5920850 1.16 Gil 885513 337550 5918899 1.00 Adrian 888384 337741 5918946 0.90 Adrian 888205 337611 5918921 0.61 Adrian 888017 342509 5920850 0.52 Gil 888047 337702 5918964 0.52 Adrian *Coordinates are presented in NAD83 UTM Zone 18. The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature, and do not necessarily reflect the overall grade of underlying mineralization.

Table 2. Select assay results from the summer 2026 channel sampling program at Cox.

CHANNEL ID EASTING NORTHING LENGTH (m) Au (g/t) LMN-25-AG-092-R1 344602 5922034 6.75 0.99 including



2.70 1.85 including



1.00 4.16 LMN-25-AG-064-R1 344465 5921915 8.35 0.88 including



3.71 1.93 including



0.91 5.31 LMN-25-AG-091-R1 344539 5921979 5.43 0.59 including



2.29 1.33 LMN-25-SM-069-R1 344410 5921892 2.80 0.39 including



1.40 0.75 *Coordinates are presented in NAD83 UTM Zone 18. Grades are length-weighted averages of continuous saw-cut samples (0.37 to 1.31 m long). Channel lengths are sampled lengths; true widths are not known.

Adrian Trend

The Adrian showing was discovered in summer 2025 with a grab sample that returned 3.67 g/t Au from porphyritic monzonite altered by chlorite, sericite, and hematite, and with disseminated pyrite and quartz-carbonate stockwork (see news release dated October 29, 2025).

During the 2026 program, prospecting along an interpreted east-northeast-trending second-order fault identified gold-bearing outcrops defining a mineralized trend approximately 200 metres long within a 40-metre wide corridor, extending the 2025 discovery to the west-southwest (see Figure 3). Seven of 30 samples returned more than 0.5 g/t Au, including four above 1.0 g/t Au. The best results were 7.13 g/t Au from sheared porphyritic monzonite containing pyrite clusters, and 4.93 g/t Au from silicified monzonite containing disseminated pyrite (see Table 1 and Figure 5).

Gold values ranging from 0.1 to 1.0 g/t Au are also widespread along the corridor and are associated with chlorite-hematite-carbonate alteration, silicification, and disseminated or fracture-controlled pyrite mineralization.

The Adrian Trend coincides with the southern portion of an approximately 300-metre long east-northeast-trending chargeability axis identified by the winter 2026 IP survey. The anomaly is associated with elevated resistivity within the monzonite intrusions hosting the Pierre Zone, where historic and recent drill holes returned 0.89 g/t Au over 68.25 metres (#1404-03) and 1.15 g/t Au over 47 metres (LMN-23-017), and is consistent with the disseminated sulphides observed in altered and fractured porphyritic monzonite. The chargeability response extends toward the David showing, suggesting the two mineralized zones may be connected.

Cox Trend

The Cox showing was discovered in summer 2025 with a grab sample that returned 2.15 g/t Au. Subsequent fall 2025 prospecting returned 19.20 g/t Au, 7.44 g/t Au, and 3.93 g/t Au from a northeast-trending mineralized shear corridor approximately 250 metres long, hosted by rusty, folded oxide iron formation (see news release dated December 9, 2025).

During the summer 2026 program, five channels totalling 26.1 metres were cut across the trend near the 2025 grab sample sites, spaced approximately 60 to 100 metres apart. Four of the five channels intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of approximately 250 metres (see Table 2 and Figure 4).

The best results include 0.88 g/t Au over 8.35 m (incl. 1.93 g/t Au over 3.71 m and 5.31 g/t Au over 0.91 m), from channel LMN-25-AG-064-R1, and 0.99 g/t Au over 6.75 m (incl. 1.85 g/t Au over 2.70 m and 4.16 g/t Au over 1.00 m), from channel LMN-25-AG-092-R1.

Mineralization is hosted by fractured and brecciated iron formation and chert-bearing siltstone, with ankerite, chlorite, and sericite alteration (see Figure 6). The Cox Trend is interpreted to occur at the intersection of first- and second-order faults, a structural setting considered favourable for orogenic gold mineralization in Archean greenstone belts.

The Cox Trend coincides with a moderate-to-strong chargeability axis identified by the winter 2026 IP survey. The anomaly extends over approximately 550 metres, remains open at both ends, and follows a first-order fault zone. It is exposed at surface at its northeast end and moderately plunges toward the southwest.

About Menarik West

The Menarik West Property consists of 332 exclusive exploration rights ("EERs") covering 171 km2. The Property is accessible via the Billy-Diamond Highway at kilometre 500. The closest town is Radisson which is located approximately 50 km to the north. Three major powerlines pass through the Property.

On July 29, 2025, Harfang and SOQUEM signed a definitive option and joint venture agreement, giving SOQUEM the option to earn a 50% interest in the Property by funding $3,000,000 of exploration expenses and paying Harfang $200,000 in cash, over a three-year period.

Sampling Protocols and Quality Control

Each rock sample collected in the field was identified, securely bagged and transported to ActLabs laboratories (Val-d'Or, Québec), a certified commercial laboratory, to be analyzed for gold and a suite of other chemical elements. These samples were prepared using the RX1 method and analyzed by ICP-OES & ICP-MS (UT-6M) for 49 elements following a four-acid (near-total) digestion, and by fire assay on 50-gram fractions with atomic absorption finish for gold. Overrange assays for gold (>10 g/t Au) were reanalyzed by fire assay on 50-gram fractions with a gravimetric finish. A strict QA/QC procedure was implemented, with one certified reference material (CRM) and one blank sample inserted into the sample stream for every batch of 50 samples.

Qualified Person

Ludovic Bigot, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Harfang, prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Bigot is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

About Harfang Exploration Inc.

Harfang is a discovery-driven mineral exploration company focused on identifying and advancing high-potential ore deposits in Québec and Ontario. The Company leverages rigorous geoscience, disciplined capital deployment, and a partnership-oriented mindset to maximize discovery potential. Harfang is run by a team of enthusiastic industry professionals with varied experience and a proven track record. Harfang is committed to sustainable exploration practices, engaging closely with local stakeholders, and prioritizing environmental stewardship.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a mineral exploration company and subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is a leading player in mineral exploration in Quebec, with a mission to explore, discover and develop the province's mineral resources. Since 1965, SOQUEM has been involved in hundreds of exploration projects covering a wide range of commodities, helping to bring seven mines into production. Through its collaborative and innovative approach, the company aims to make significant discoveries that will help increase Quebec's wealth.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although Harfang believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Harfang disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1. Location map of Harfang's projects in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, highlighting Menarik West.

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Figure 2. Select results from 2025 and 2026 exploration programs at Menarik West.

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Figure 3. Adrian Trend channel and grab sample results with chargeability signal.

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Figure 4. Cox Trend channel and grab sample results with chargeability signal.

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Figure 5. Select sample pictures from the summer 2026 program at Adrian.

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Figure 6. Select sample pictures from the summer 2026 program at Cox.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316685