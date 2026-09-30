The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 30.09.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 30.09.2026Aktien1 CH1516870115 ANCERVA AG2 CA4123792083 Harfang Exploration Inc.3 BRAXIAA07PC7 AXIA Energia S.A.4 US20678X7003 CDT Equity Inc.5 CA6293911039 NSJ Antimony Corp.6 CA89658P1027 Trinity Silver Corp.7 DE000A41YGE8 Brockhaus Technologies AG BZRAnleihen/ETF/ETC1 US21873SAXXX CoreWeave Inc.2 USP3579EDXXX Dominikanische Republik3 XS3526051XXX Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg - Förderbank4 XS3519771XXX Finnland, Republik5 DE000HEL4XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale6 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale7 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale8 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale9 US91282CRXXX United States of America10 IE000CLL0XXX Franklin EM Multi-Factor Equity UCITS ETF11 IE0008296XXX Franklin US Income Equity Focus UCITS ETF12 IE000F4W1XXX WisdomTree Defensive Defined Return Autocallable EUR Active UCITS ETF - EUR13 IE000C9LBXXX WisdomTree Defensive Defined Return Autocallable EUR Active UCITS ETF - EUR Acc14 IE0005VCFXXX WisdomTree Defined Return Autocallable EUR Active UCITS ETF - EUR15 IE000RAY1XXX WisdomTree Defined Return Autocallable EUR Active UCITS ETF - EUR Acc16 XS3438606XXX Arrow Bitcoin EUR Hedged ETC