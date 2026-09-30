The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 30.09.2026
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 30.09.2026
Aktien
1 CH1516870115 ANCERVA AG
2 CA4123792083 Harfang Exploration Inc.
3 BRAXIAA07PC7 AXIA Energia S.A.
4 US20678X7003 CDT Equity Inc.
5 CA6293911039 NSJ Antimony Corp.
6 CA89658P1027 Trinity Silver Corp.
7 DE000A41YGE8 Brockhaus Technologies AG BZR
Anleihen/ETF/ETC
1 US21873SAXXX CoreWeave Inc.
2 USP3579EDXXX Dominikanische Republik
3 XS3526051XXX Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg - Förderbank
4 XS3519771XXX Finnland, Republik
5 DE000HEL4XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
6 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
7 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
8 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
9 US91282CRXXX United States of America
10 IE000CLL0XXX Franklin EM Multi-Factor Equity UCITS ETF
11 IE0008296XXX Franklin US Income Equity Focus UCITS ETF
12 IE000F4W1XXX WisdomTree Defensive Defined Return Autocallable EUR Active UCITS ETF - EUR
13 IE000C9LBXXX WisdomTree Defensive Defined Return Autocallable EUR Active UCITS ETF - EUR Acc
14 IE0005VCFXXX WisdomTree Defined Return Autocallable EUR Active UCITS ETF - EUR
15 IE000RAY1XXX WisdomTree Defined Return Autocallable EUR Active UCITS ETF - EUR Acc
16 XS3438606XXX Arrow Bitcoin EUR Hedged ETC
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 30.09.2026
Aktien
1 CH1516870115 ANCERVA AG
2 CA4123792083 Harfang Exploration Inc.
3 BRAXIAA07PC7 AXIA Energia S.A.
4 US20678X7003 CDT Equity Inc.
5 CA6293911039 NSJ Antimony Corp.
6 CA89658P1027 Trinity Silver Corp.
7 DE000A41YGE8 Brockhaus Technologies AG BZR
Anleihen/ETF/ETC
1 US21873SAXXX CoreWeave Inc.
2 USP3579EDXXX Dominikanische Republik
3 XS3526051XXX Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg - Förderbank
4 XS3519771XXX Finnland, Republik
5 DE000HEL4XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
6 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
7 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
8 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
9 US91282CRXXX United States of America
10 IE000CLL0XXX Franklin EM Multi-Factor Equity UCITS ETF
11 IE0008296XXX Franklin US Income Equity Focus UCITS ETF
12 IE000F4W1XXX WisdomTree Defensive Defined Return Autocallable EUR Active UCITS ETF - EUR
13 IE000C9LBXXX WisdomTree Defensive Defined Return Autocallable EUR Active UCITS ETF - EUR Acc
14 IE0005VCFXXX WisdomTree Defined Return Autocallable EUR Active UCITS ETF - EUR
15 IE000RAY1XXX WisdomTree Defined Return Autocallable EUR Active UCITS ETF - EUR Acc
16 XS3438606XXX Arrow Bitcoin EUR Hedged ETC
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