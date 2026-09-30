Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - NordX Metals Corp. (CSE: NRDX) (OTCQB: NRDMF) (FSE: 0UL0) ("NordX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assay results from the first diamond drillhole in an ongoing diamond drilling program have been received at its 100%-owned Riutta project ("Riutta"), near Joensuu in eastern Finland.

Highlights:

Significant, shallow mineralization intercepted in first drillhole: Assay results from drillhole SWM26001 revealed 2.35 metres ("m") grading 0.62% uranium oxide ("U 3 O 8 ") from 9.4m downhole including the first 1.1m of this interval grading 1.10% U 3 O 8 .

Drillhole collared 40m along interpreted strike from historical drillhole where significant results were obtained: Drillhole SWM26001 was designed to test the geometry and continuity of uranium-bearing structures associated with historical drillhole AREVA DH1 which intersected an 11.3m wide interval grading 0.68% U 3 O 8 from 21.2m downhole including 3.7m grading 1.52% U 3 O 8 from 28.30m downhole (this "historical result" has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person and should be viewed with caution; see "Riutta Uranium Project History" below and NordX's news release dated August 5, 2026).

Revised Drilling Orientation: NordX has reinterpreted historical drill data, geophysical and geochemical data, and concluded that the majority of historical drilling was either positioned away from the principal uranium-bearing structures or oriented sub-parallel to them. The current NordX drilling program is using revised azimuths based upon this reinterpretation to test a potential north-northwest striking and steeply west-southwest dipping mineralized structure.

District-Scale Setting: Riutta is strategically located approximately 12 kilometres south of the historical, past-producing Paukanvaara uranium mine.

Jon Franklin, President and Director of NordX, commented: "We are very pleased with the results from SWM26001, which was collared approximately 40m north of historical drillhole AREVA DH1. This drill program aims to systematically test zones of uranium mineralization identified by AREVA (now Orano) through trenching and drilling in 2007 and 2008. Uranium mineralization at shallow depths has been historically recorded over 450m of strike within a larger 3.6 kilometre trend. This first hole returned significant uranium mineralization at shallow depth and supports our revised structural interpretation of the Riutta system. We look forward to receiving assays from the remainder of the holes in our current drill program."

Riutta Drill Program

Drill results have been received for only one drillhole to date: SWM26001. This drillhole reached a total depth of 39m and was drilled at an azimuth of 060° and an inclination of -45°. It was designed to test the potential for a NNW-SSE striking structure that dips steeply to the WSW. The intercept supports this revised mineralized trend orientation, which loosely connects historical drillholes AREVA DH1 and R003 with SWM26001 (see Figure 1). Reported intervals are downhole lengths; true widths have yet to be determined.







Figure 1. Riutta project map showing the Ristimonttu prospect with historical drilling, mineralized trenches, surface geology and downhole assay results. Historical results shown have not been independently verified by a Qualified Person and should not be relied upon.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11951/316440_af4c9cb5d4567965_001full.jpg

To date, the Company has drilled 19 diamond drillholes totalling approximately 995m. The drill program is on track to finish within the next two days and will comprise 20 holes for a total of approximately 1,070m. The drill program has been designed to test three target areas, Ristimonttu, Unimonttu and Kolmosviuhka, prioritised through the integration of historical data including drill logs and analyses, geophysics including detailed IP, geochemical sampling and geological reinterpretation of the project area. All target areas contain historical drill intercepts containing uranium.

NordX's structural interpretation suggests that most historical drilling completed at Riutta by Atomienergia Oy in the late 1950s, Outokumpu Oy in the early 1960s, Geological Survey of Finland ("GTK") in the 1980s and AREVA (now Orano) in 2007 and 2008 did not effectively test the principal parts of the mineralized system, including having been drilled sub-parallel to key uranium-bearing structures. The Company believes these orientations and collar locations limited the effectiveness of earlier drilling in testing geometry and continuity of the uranium-bearing structures. The 2026 program employs revised azimuths based upon this revised interpretation, intended to directly intersect these structures at both the known and new target areas. These new, historically untested targets were generated through the integration of property wide geophysical data, geochemical sampling and structural mapping.

The principal target areas are summarized below (see Figure 2; these historical results have not been independently verified by a Qualified Person and should be viewed with caution):

Ristimonttu: Thirteen holes to test the down-dip and strike extensions of historically documented mineralization of drillhole AREVA DH1, which yielded 11.3m at 0.68% U 3 O 8 from 21.20m downhole including 3.7m grading 1.52% U 3 O 8 from 28.30m downhole.

Unimonttu: Five holes to test the continuity of a historical intercept, DH-324, that yielded 3.6m at 1.11% U 3 O 8 from 42m downhole including 0.35m at 9.79% U 3 O 8 from 42.6m downhole.

Kolmosviuhka: Two holes, one targeting historical trench M3-3 where anomalous radiation measurements of up to 65,500 counts per second ("CPS") at surface were obtained using a handheld scintillometer, and a second hole targeting under trench M3-2 where up to 21,500 CPS at surface were obtained using a handheld scintillometer. Scintillometer readings measure total gamma radiation and are not a substitute for laboratory assays; they are only indicative of the presence of radioactive minerals and do not provide a reliable measure of uranium grade. Neither of these locations has ever been drilled.

Figure 2. Riutta project map with historical drilling, mineralized trenches and the locations of completed and planned drillholes. Historical results shown have not been verified by a Qualified Person and should not be relied upon.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11951/316440_af4c9cb5d4567965_002full.jpg

Riutta Uranium Project History

The Riutta uranium occurrence was discovered in 1958 through radiometric boulder tracing. Four exploration campaigns followed: Atomienergia (1958-59); Outokumpu Oy (1960-63); the Geological Survey of Finland ("GTK") (1983-88); and AREVA (2007-08), totalling 65 drillholes for a total of 6,275m, only 10 of which were drilled since 1988. Over 500 mineralized boulders have been located at Riutta, more than one hundred assaying above 1% uranium, and trenching at the Ristimonttu and Unimonttu prospects has exposed pitchblende veins and pockets. Significant historical drill intercepts at Riutta include AREVA DH1 which intersected 11.3m at 0.68% U 3 O 8 from 21.20 to 32.50m including 3.7m grading 1.52% U 3 O 8 between 28.30 and 32.00m at the Ristimonttu prospect. The estimated true thickness of the interval is 8.6m. Other notable historical intercepts include DH-324, which intersected 3.6m at 1.11% U 3 O 8 between 42.00m and 45.60m (including 0.35m at 9.79% U 3 O 8 between 42.60m and 42.95m) at the Unimonttu prospect; drillhole AE-7 intersected 2m grading 0.2% U 3 O 8 from 62.8m downhole including 0.5m at 0.66% U 3 O 8 from 63.8m downhole at the Kolmosviuhka prospect, located 260m and 450m SSE of drillhole AREVA DH1, respectively (see Figure 2). The Company cautions that a Qualified Person has not independently confirmed these historical results and that it is likewise unaware of the analytical facility that produced them or of any quality assurance - quality control ("QAQC") measures implemented by the company that completed this historical work, and that consequently these results should not be relied upon.

Riutta Uranium Project Mineralization

Uranium mineralization at Riutta occurs as thin pitchblende veins (up to a few mm wide) infilling fractures and micro-breccias within a sericite-quartz schist host rock. The bedrock comprises Archean granitoids and gneisses overlain by Paleoproterozoic quartzitic metasediments, cut by mafic to ultramafic dykes. Riutta is interpreted as a structurally controlled, low-temperature hydrothermal uranium system, with an extensive alteration mineral halo including epidote, chlorite, quartz, sericite, albite, potassium feldspar, carbonate, and clinozoisite.

Sampling Protocol and Assay Method

Drill core was logged and marked to show where core was to be half-core sampled, using an automated diamond-blade saw. Cut sections were bagged, assigned sample IDs, and logged in a sample register. Automatic diamond-blade sawing took place at Palsatech's core logging facility in Kemi, Finland; samples were then transported to CRS Laboratories Oy in Kempele, near Oulu, for preparation and assay. CRS Laboratories Oy is independent of NordX. On receipt, samples were screened for surface radioactive dose rate, and those exceeding 3.0 µSv/h were prepared under CRS's procedure for naturally occurring radioactive material (NORM). At CRS, samples were dried, crushed to 2 mm, split to a 450 g sub-sample using a rotating sample divider attached to the crusher, and pulverised to 85% passing 75 µm (method PRP-924) prior to multielement analysis. Samples were analysed by four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish for a 40-element suite including uranium and thorium (in-house method 4A-MS12).

CRS Laboratories Oy is a testing laboratory accredited by the Finnish Accreditation Service (FINAS) under EN ISO/IEC 17025 (T342); within method 4A-MS12 the elements in the scope of accreditation are Co, Cu, Mo, Ni, Pb, V and Zn, and uranium results are reported as non-accredited determinations. Results exceeding the upper limit of method 4A-MS12 (10,000 ppm U, equivalent to 1% U) were re-analysed by the same method following an additional dilution step. The laboratory has advised that the additional dilution may increase the measurement uncertainty of these results relative to samples analysed at the standard dilution, but that the results are valid within the analytical method and dilution procedure applied. These results are reported as quantitative values with this qualification.

A QAQC program monitored sampling, preparation and assay quality throughout the sampling campaign. Two OREAS certified reference standards, one core duplicate and one blank were inserted into the sample stream, together representing four of the 13 samples submitted for analysis (30.8%). Both certified reference standards returned values within two standard deviations of their certified values. The blank, which was submitted immediately following the highest-grade sample in the hole, returned 2.0 parts per million uranium against an expected value of 0.24 parts per million for the olivine diabase material used, indicating minor cross-contamination during sample preparation. The laboratory has been notified and has confirmed that more thorough cleaning will be carried out between samples for the remainder of the drill program assays. The Company does not consider this result material to the assays reported, as 2.0 parts per million uranium is several orders of magnitude below the grades of the mineralized intervals disclosed in this news release. The core duplicate pair (samples 1509 and 1510) returned 4,106 parts per million and 3,202 parts per million uranium respectively, a relative percent difference of 24.7%, which exceeds the 20% threshold generally applied for acceptance. This variance is interpreted to reflect the narrow, millimetre-scale pitchblende veining that characterises mineralization at Riutta, which can produce a pronounced nugget effect between half-core duplicates. Apart from the blank and duplicate results described above, no issues were identified that would materially affect the reliability of the assay dataset.

Uranium assays are reported in this news release as U 3 O 8 , converted from the laboratory-reported elemental uranium (U) values using the factor U 3 O 8 = U × 1.17924.

Table 1. Assay Results for Drillhole SWM26001

Drillhole ID Sample ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) QAQC U 3 O 8 (ppm) SWM26001 1501 7.4 8.4 1 62.5 SWM26001 1502 8.4 9.4 1 69.6 SWM26001 1503 OREAS-124 2,153.3 SWM26001 1504 9.4 9.9 0.5 8,350.2 SWM26001 1505 9.9 10.5 0.6 13,183.9 SWM26001 1506 Blank 2.4 SWM26001 1507 10.5 11.25 0.75 159.2 SWM26001 1508 OREAS-124 2,063.7 SWM26001 1509 11.25 11.75 0.5 4,842.0 SWM26001 1510 11.25 11.75 0.5 Core Duplicate 3,775.9 SWM26001 1511 11.75 12.5 0.75 102.6 SWM26001 1512 12.5 13.5 1 11.8 SWM26001 1513 13.5 14.5 1 11.8

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo (Ontario), Principal Geologist at Nebu Consulting, LLC, an independent US-based mineral exploration consulting firm. Mr. Howard is independent of NordX, and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Howard has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and QAQC data, by reviewing the laboratory assay certificates, QAQC results and drill logs. Mr. Howard has not verified the historical data disclosed in this news release, as described under "Riutta Uranium Project History".

About NordX Metals Corp.

NordX is an exploration and development company advancing uranium, lithium, and rare earth projects in politically stable jurisdictions with the infrastructure to support rapid, cost-effective exploration, development, and production.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://nordxmetals.com or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of NordX Metals Corp.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, scope and results of the Company's current and future drilling and exploration programs at Riutta, including the anticipated efficacy of revised drilling azimuths in testing uranium-bearing structures; the Company's interpretation of historical drilling, geophysical and geochemical data at Riutta; the Company's expectations regarding the significance of the historical drill results disclosed in this news release; the receipt and timing of assay results for the remaining drillholes; and the expected total metres and completion of the 2026 drill program. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions, including the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors management believes to be appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that results from a single drillhole are not representative of the broader mineralized system; the risk that assay results from the remaining drillholes do not confirm the Company's structural interpretation; the risk that historical drill results, which have not been verified by a Qualified Person, are inaccurate or cannot be reproduced; increased measurement uncertainty associated with high-grade samples analysed following additional dilution; laboratory turnaround times; drilling timing and results; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; uranium prices; availability of capital and financing; changes in market conditions; regulatory approvals; environmental and permitting risks; operational and technical difficulties; title matters; competition; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316440