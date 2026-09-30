AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space receives further investment from Bonnier Capital

AAC Clyde Space's largest shareholder, Bonnier Capital, has exercised previously issued warrants and subscribed for additional shares in the Company. The exercise of the warrants will provide AAC Clyde Space with gross proceeds of SEK 40 million. The warrant exercise forms part of the strategic investment announced on 15 December 2025 and completes the investment structure previously communicated by the company.

The exercise comprises all warrants issued as part of the investment. The subscription price amounts to SEK 105.58 per share. Following the transaction, Bonnier Capital's ownership will amount to approximately 19.2 percent of the shares and votes in AAC Clyde Space.

The number of shares in AAC Clyde Space will increase from 7,794,430 to 8,173,289 and the share capital will increase from SEK 15,588,860 to SEK 16,346,578. The transaction results in a dilution of approximately 4.6percent.

"Since our initial investment, we have had the opportunity to follow AAC Clyde Space closely. Our conviction in the company and its long-term potential has strengthened. Exercising the warrants is a natural continuation of our commitment," says Carl Backman, CEO of Bonnier Capital.

"We welcome Bonnier Capital's decision to further increase its investment in AAC Clyde Space. They have quickly established themselves as an engaged owner, and we value their continued commitment to the company. Their support strengthens our ability to execute on our strategy and pursue the opportunities ahead," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space.

For more information

Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications, investor@aac-clydespace.com, +46 707 230382, www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.