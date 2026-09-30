RenX Enterprises Corp.: RenX Enterprises Sets Microtec Turbo Mill in Place at Myakka City; Engineered Substrate Commissioning Remains on Track for Fourth Quarter of 2026

Four of Seven Installation Milestones Complete, With Material Handling Integration, Electrical Interconnection, and Commissioning Remaining

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ:RENX) ("RenX" or the "Company") today announced that its licensed Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill and its drive motor have been lifted by crane and set onto the mill's anchored steel support stand at the Company's permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. The lift completes the fourth of seven installation milestones: site preparation, foundation and slab, underground electrical, and mill placement. The three remaining milestones are material handling integration, electrical interconnection and energization, and commissioning. Commissioning remains on track for the fourth quarter of 2026, and the Company intends to provide an update as each remaining milestone is completed.

Because the Company funded its installation scopes while the mill was in ocean transit from Germany, the equipment arrived in August to a prepared site: the installation area had been cleared and graded, the reinforced concrete pad poured, and the underground electrical conduit installed before the mill was on the ground.

Once operational, the mill is expected to allow RenX to manufacture specification-grade engineered substrate from Florida organic material, adding a higher-margin product line to a business that generated trailing twelve-month revenue of $15.0 million for the four quarters ended June 30, 2026, its first four full quarters following the June 2025 acquisition of Resource Group and Zimmer Equipment, including record quarterly revenue of $4.26 million in the second quarter of 2026.

"The mill is on its stand, four of seven installation milestones are behind us, and commissioning remains on track for the fourth quarter," said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises. "We funded the contractor and utility scopes early so that the pad, the conduit, and the structure around the mill would be ready the day the crane arrived, and that is how it played out. Florida growers have spent years importing peat and bark from thousands of miles away. We intend to give them a specification-grade alternative made here, from Florida material, and delivered on our own trucks."

Installation Progress

The mill sits at the center of a milling bay framed by a two-story modular structure built from steel container units, fitted with personnel doors and windows and arranged in parallel rows on either side of the milling line. Underground electrical conduit has been stubbed up through the slab at the planned equipment and control locations, allowing wiring, controls, and the dedicated primary service to be connected without further excavation or concrete work. The support stand is anchored to the slab, and the Company's mechanical integration contractor is proceeding with final alignment of the mill.

The remaining milestones cover placement and integration of the material handling system, including a metering hopper, feed and transfer conveyors, a screening assembly with magnetic separation, cyclone-based dust management, interconnecting ductwork, and integrated electrical controls; the electrical interconnection, including a dedicated high-capacity transformer and three-phase underground primary service, being delivered under a previously signed engagement with the Company's regional electric utility; and energization and commissioning. A spare parts package delivered with the mill covers wear items and frequently serviced consumables. Photographs and video of the installation are available at https://www.renxent.com/media.

About the Microtec Mill

The mill is designed to convert oversize material, which has historically left the Myakka City site as a lower-value byproduct, into engineered substrate with repeatable quality and defined specifications. Management believes the mill is the Company's most significant margin catalyst, unlocking production of locally manufactured engineered substrate at gross margins meaningfully above the Company's current blended margin. Before the mill shipped, RenX sent screened woody biomass from Myakka City to Microtec's facility in Germany, where it was processed into finished particle cuts representative of the UTM 1200's output, for distribution as qualification samples to prospective commercial counterparties. As previously announced, the Company continues to work with its advisor, Robert Jacobson, on discussions with prospective bulk purchasers of engineered substrate.

Upcoming Milestones

The Company expects to provide updates on the following:

Material handling integration and electrical interconnection, the fifth and sixth installation milestones

Energization and the start of commissioning, expected in the fourth quarter of 2026

First production of engineered substrate and first commercial sales

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company's platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including its licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach is intended to allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX's core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets" and similar expressions and include, among others, statements regarding engineered substrate commissioning remaining on track for the fourth quarter of 2026; providing an update as each remaining milestone is completed; the mill allowing RenX to manufacture specification-grade engineered substrate from Florida organic material; adding a higher-margin product line to its business; providing Florida growers with a specification-grade alternative to imported peat and bark, made from Florida material and delivered on the Company's own trucks; proceeding with final alignment of the mill; the mill being the Company's most significant margin catalyst; engineered substrate carrying gross margins meaningfully above the Company's current blended margin; continuing to work on discussions with prospective bulk purchasers of engineered substrate; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacturing engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications; shortening supply chains, enhancing quality control, and improving unit economics while serving higher-value end markets by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements; and monetizing the Company's portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company's ability to complete installation of and commission the Microtec UTM 1200 on the timeline anticipated, including construction, weather, contractor, utility interconnection, permitting, inspection, and integration risks; the performance of the mill once operational; customer qualification timing and outcomes; the Company's ability to scale throughput and expand its customer book; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital, including its ability to satisfy, extend, or refinance debt maturities, and to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the Company's reliance on third-party technologies and partners; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media and bulk materials products; the Company's ability to advance monetization initiatives across its real estate and legacy asset portfolio; general economic and market conditions, including those resulting from geopolitical events; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

For Media and IR inquiries, please contact info@renxent.com.

SOURCE: RenX Enterprises Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/renx-enterprises-sets-microtec-turbo-mill-in-place-at-myakka-city-engineered-substrate-1228895