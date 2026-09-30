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WKN: A41Z2V | ISIN: IE000CNLGHH1 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.09.26 | 19:05
6,860 US-Dollar
+0,59 % +0,040
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2026 13:38 Uhr
221 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SMX Public Limited: SMX Story In the Boston Herald Latest Media Report Illustrating Company's Growing Profile Across the Globe

Boston Herald Feature joins Forbes, Time, Rolling Stone, Bezinga and major market dailies in chronicling SMX's technology and growth in the industry

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / A major profile in the Sept. 28, 2026 edition of the Boston Herald is just the latest major media report on SMX and how its technology is reshaping the recycling industry. As surging oil costs brought on by war and market turbulence bring parity to manufacturing costs, SMX is gaining media attention with its technological advances, including its digital material passport and other platforms.

SMX coined the recent tectonic changes to the market the Age of Parity, where recycled plastic has moved from environmental gesture to economic infrastructure - a way to sustain modern life as oil volatility, tariffs, plastic taxes, supply-chain shocks, inflation, and rising input costs pressure everything from packaging and food protection to medicine, electronics, textiles, transportation, and consumer goods.

Here are just a few of the recent media profiles.

Benzinga:

"Unlocking The Value In Recycled Waste: SMX's Envisioned Revolution"

Chicago Tribune:

"As Illinois Builds Its Recycling Future, Chicago Shows Why Proof, Not Promises, May Define Compliance"

Forbes:

"SMX: How Proof Is Replacing Promises in Sustainability"

Miami Herald:

"Why the Future of Recycling Depends on Proof, Not Promises"

TIME:

"Rethinking Plastic: How Risk and Verification Are Reshaping Markets"

Rolling Stone:

"Plastic Promises Are Dead. Proof Is the New Flex"

Los Angeles Tribune:

"As States Mandate Recycling, Proof - Not Promises - Will Define the Next Era of Compliance"

Together, the coverage reflects growing media, trade, and market interest in SMX's role in moving sustainability, recycling, textile traceability, precious metals authentication, material verification and compliance from promises to proof.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-story-in-the-boston-herald-latest-media-report-illustrating-1228924

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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