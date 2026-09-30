

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills, Inc. (GIS), a maker of branded consumer foods, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Chief Operating Officer, Dana McNabb, as chief executive officer to succeed Jeff Harmening.



The company has also appointed Harmening as executive chair of the board. The appointments are effective from January 1, 2027.



Over her 27-year career at General Mills, McNabb has held several senior leadership roles across the company in general management, enterprise strategy, marketing, and international.



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