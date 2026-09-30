Decade-long EMEA customer renews support and ongoing access to new AI-powered capabilities

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT), a global leader in AI-powered investigative analytics solutions, today announced a one-year renewal agreement valued at over $20 million with a tier-1 national security agency in the Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) region. The renewal covers ongoing support and access to new AI-powered capabilities, so the agency's deployment keeps growing in capability as its operational requirements evolve.

After more than a decade of around-the-clock operational use, the agency renewed for another year. It uses Cognyte's platform across the full range of its intelligence operations in work spanning counterterrorism, national security threats and organized crime.

National security agencies are confronting increasingly sophisticated threats, while critical intelligence is buried inside fragmented data in volumes and formats that conventional tools were never built for. Cognyte's AI-powered investigative analytics, purpose-built for intelligence missions, enables agencies to enrich, correlate and analyze this data at scale, uncovering intelligence that would otherwise stay hidden and putting it in front of investigators while it can still change the outcome.

The agency has built its investigative work around the Cognyte platform, with workflows, integrations and trained officers shaped around it. Through successive capability releases, the agency's intelligence officers have gained greater speed and precision in analyzing massive volumes of data, identifying previously unknown entities and identities, and uncovering hidden relationships, with the governance and explainability that mission-critical work requires so insights can be traced and trusted.

"National security agencies are operating in a no-margin-for-error environment, where decision windows are shrinking, and time-to-intelligence often decides the outcome," said Elad Sharon, Chief Executive Officer at Cognyte. "This agency has relied on Cognyte for more than a decade. We are proud to help it turn complex data into trusted intelligence that supports faster, more confident action."

About Cognyte

Cognyte is a global leader in AI-powered investigative analytics solutions that empower customers with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World. Cognyte's solutions enable law enforcement, national security and military intelligence agencies, as well as other organizations, to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape. With offerings that leverage advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, Cognyte helps customers make sense of growing volumes of fragmented multi-source data to help identify, assess and mitigate risks across dynamic environments, supporting informed, mission-critical investigations and operations. Hundreds of customers worldwide rely on Cognyte's intelligence platform to uncover insights and reveal what matters, enabling confident decision-making in high-stakes environments. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," "views," and similar expressions.

Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to the projected growth of Cognyte's business, and Cognyte's ability to achieve its financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive shareholder value, including with respect to its ability to successfully implement its strategy, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in Cognyte's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Cognyte assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

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Contacts:

Media Relations Contact:

Michelle Allard McMahon

Rainier Communications on behalf of Cognyte Software

prcognyte@rainierco.com