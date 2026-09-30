Calviks AB (publ): Calviks acquires Safe Bemanning and strengthens its Norwegian investment platform Norvika in construction, industry, and logistics

Calviks AB (publ) ("Calviks" or the "Company"), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, has entered into a binding share purchase agreement to acquire 70 percent of the shares in Safe Bemanning AS ("Safe Bemanning"), a Norwegian staffing company with specialist expertise in construction, industry, logistics, and engineering. The agreement follows completed due diligence and the letter of intent announ-ced on 19 August 2026. The purchase price is based on an enterprise value of approximately NOK 55.4 million on a cash and debt-free basis. Safe Bemanning is expected to generate revenue of approximately NOK 150 million in 2026, with EBIT of approximately NOK 12 million. Closing is conditional on securing financing and customary closing conditions.

Background and rationale

The acquisition is another step in Calviks's long-term strategy to build the Norwegian investment platform Norvika through acquisitions of entrepreneur-led specialist companies with strong market positions. Safe Bemanning has established a strong position in recruitment and staffing for the construction, industrial, and logistics sectors, and thus complements Calviks's existing operations well.

Following closing, the intention is for Safe Bemanning to be included in Norvika together with Calviks's other Norwegian operations and to contribute to continued organic growth, exchange of experience, and value creation within the Group. The acquisition will not result in any changes to Safe Bemanning's day-to-day operations.

"Construction, industry, and logistics are sectors where demand for qualified staffing just keeps growing, and Safe Bemanning has built a strong brand within those sectors. It is the kind of niche position we actively seek for Norvika, and we look forward to a long-term collaboration with the owners and employees," says Viktor Rönn, CEO of Calviks.

Purchase price and financing

The purchase price is based on an enterprise value of approximately NOK 55.4 million on a cash and debt-free basis. Of the initial purchase price for the acquired stake, 80 percent, corresponding to approximately NOK 31.0 million, will be paid in cash at closing. In addition, up to three additional purchase prices may be payable based on the company's earnings performance after closing.

Closing is conditional on Calviks securing financing for the transaction and on customary closing conditions being satisfied. The Company is in constructive dialogue with several financing parties and assesses that financing will be in place ahead of the planned closing. The Company intends to inform the market as soon as the financing has been secured and the closing conditions have been satisfied.

Contacts

Viktor Rönn, CEO

Phone: +46 733 69 77 37

E-mail: Viktor@calviks.se

About Us

Calviks AB conducts, develops, and manages businesses within the workforce solutions industry segment. The Group's first company was founded in 2015, and today the Group comprises a number of specialist companies active in the recruitment, interim, and consulting segments in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Through a combination of entrepreneur-driven leadership, organic growth, and strategic acquisitions, Calviks is building a leading Nordic group in workforce solutions.

Calviks is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker CALVIK. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For more information, please visit Calviks's website www.calviks.se

Contact Information

Calviks AB (publ)

Tel: 08 - 20 40 004

E-mail: info@calviks.se

Website: calviks.se

