

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jabil Inc. (JBL), an electronics manufacturing services company, Wednesday reported higher fourth-quarter profit, mainly helped by revenue growth.



Net income increased to $398 million or $3.76 per share from $218 million or $1.99 per share a year ago. Excluding one-time items, core earnings were $466 million or $4.40 per share.



Operating income rose to $602 million from $337 million last year. Core operating income was $675 million.



Revenue grew to $10.616 billion from $8.252 billion in the prior year.



Looking ahead to the first quarter, Jabil expects EPS of $2.78 to $3.18, core EPS of $3.80 to $4.20, and revenue of $10.6 billion to $11.4 billion.



On the NYSE, Jabil shares were down more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $318.84 on Tuesday.



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