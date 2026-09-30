

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT), a toy maker and entertainment company, said on Wednesday that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ynon Kreiz, will step down with effect from October 2 to take up a senior leadership role at another company.



Subsequently, the company has appointed its current independent lead director, Roger Lynch, as chairman with effect from October 2 and CEO on or before November 2.



The board has also appointed current board member Diana Ferguson as its new independent lead director.



Lynch has served as a member of Mattel's board since 2018.



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