Ondas Inc.: Ondas Launches Dronebuster REACH, Extending Non-Kinetic Counter-UAS Defeat to Long Range

First system under contract to deliver to the Office of Naval Research following acceptance testing

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies and services, today announced the launch of Dronebuster REACH, the long-range variant of its Dronebuster family of non-kinetic Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS). The first REACH system is under contract to deliver to the Office of Naval Research following customer acceptance testing.

The customer will use the systems to support C-UAS research, evaluation and test activities.

REACH applies the electronic attack techniques proven across the Dronebuster line, including command and-control disruption, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) denial and optional Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) electronic attack, at longer range and higher power. It gives operators a non kinetic defeat option for engagements that begin outside the range of a handheld effector.

REACH is designed to operate as part of a layered architecture rather than as a standalone tool. It pairs with Ondas' Detect, Track, Identify (DTI) systems for cueing and integrates with DefenseOS, the Company's open command-and-control software, so operators can move from detection to decision to defeat inside a single picture. Where a non-kinetic effect is not sufficient, the same architecture supports handoff to kinetic interception.

"Dronebuster is one of the most widely fielded counter-drone systems in the world, and REACH extends that franchise into a segment customers are asking us to fill," said Eric Brock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ondas. "New products like this are how we convert an installed base and a strong pipeline into sustained demand across our C-UAS portfolio."

"Operators keep telling us the same thing: by the time a drone is inside handheld range, they have already lost time they cannot get back," said Ryan Hartman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ondas Sentinel. "REACH pushes the engagement out, gives them room to make a decision, and does it with a system our customers already know how to use."

REACH builds on a system with a long fielding record. Dronebuster is the only American-made handheld system of its kind and among the world's most widely deployed handheld counter-drone solutions, fielded in more than 50 countries and backed by over 3,000 units delivered worldwide.

Ondas' C-UAS portfolio spans detection, non-kinetic defeat and kinetic interception, including Dronebuster handheld effectors, vehicle kits and REACH long-range effectors, DTI detection systems, Sawtooth fixed-site protection, DefenseOS command-and-control software and IonStrike, an autonomous kinetic interceptor.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets. For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

Jill Vacek

Director of Communications, Ondas Sentinel

jvacek@worldview.space

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-launches-dronebuster-reach-extending-non-kinetic-counter-ua-1228680