Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (CSE: VEIL) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G1) ("Integrated Quantum," "IQT" or the "Company"), a Quantum-Resilient AI Infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a channel partnership with Technology Resource Solutions, Inc. d/b/a Synergis ("Synergis"), a U.S.-based workforce solutions and professional services firm with more than 28 years of experience supporting organizations ranging from emerging companies to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Under the agreement that was executed on August 5th, 2026, Synergis will serve as a go-to-market channel partner for VEIL (Vector-Encoded Information Layer), IQT's proprietary privacy-preserving AI infrastructure technology. Synergis will introduce VEIL to prospective enterprise customers within its network and work with IQT to identify potential deployments based on customer requirements and use cases.

The agreement adds an enterprise distribution channel for VEIL through Synergis' established customer relationships and supports IQT's product-focused approach to bringing VEIL into enterprise environments.

Partnership Highlights

Enterprise Introductions: Synergis will introduce VEIL to prospective customers across its enterprise network and work with IQT to identify potential applications and deployments.

Consumption-Based Software Model: VEIL is offered based on the volume of data processed through the platform, with current base pricing of approximately US$0.90 per gigabyte, subject to volume, deployment requirements and individual customer agreements.

Revenue-Sharing Structure: Synergis will be eligible to receive a share of revenue generated from VEIL usage by customers introduced through the partnership.

Customer-Controlled Deployment: VEIL is designed to operate within the customer's environment, allowing sensitive source data to remain under the customer's control without requiring IQT personnel to access the underlying source data.

Extending VEIL's Enterprise Distribution

Synergis will leverage its existing enterprise relationships to identify organizations and use cases where VEIL may address requirements associated with using sensitive, proprietary or regulated data in AI and machine-learning environments. IQT will support the evaluation and deployment of VEIL for opportunities identified through the relationship.

The partnership complements IQT's broader product distribution strategy. The Company's objective is for VEIL to be available through major hyperscaler and enterprise data platforms. Channel partners such as Synergis can extend enterprise reach, while deployment through major hyperscaler and enterprise data platforms is intended to simplify customer implementation.

"This partnership is about extending the reach of VEIL through established enterprise relationships while keeping the product simple to deploy and scale," said Husam Fezzani, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Quantum Technologies. "As we work toward making VEIL available across major cloud and enterprise data platforms, partners such as Synergis can help identify and develop customer opportunities. We believe the combination of product distribution through established platforms and enterprise reach through strategic partners supports a scalable path for taking VEIL to market."

Product and Revenue Model

VEIL is designed to be deployed within a customer's own environment, allowing sensitive source data to remain under the customer's control. IQT personnel do not require access to the customer's underlying source data for VEIL to operate.

VEIL transforms sensitive source data into protected, compressed encodings designed to preserve the information required for machine-learning models to operate effectively, without providing those models access to the original sensitive data.

VEIL is offered through a consumption-based software model, with current base pricing of approximately US$0.90 per gigabyte of data processed, subject to customer volumes, deployment requirements and individual agreements. Under the Synergis agreement, Synergis will be eligible to receive a share of revenue generated from VEIL usage by customers it introduces.

Revenue to IQT under the relationship will depend on customers entering into agreements for VEIL and their subsequent usage of the technology. There is no assurance that introductions made through the partnership will result in customer deployments or generate any particular level of revenue.

About Synergis

Synergis is a U.S.-based workforce solutions and professional services company supporting organizations across technology, transformation and workforce requirements. For more than 28 years, Synergis has worked with organizations ranging from emerging companies to Fortune 500 enterprises.

For more information, visit synergishr.com.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (IQT) is an enterprise AI infrastructure company developing technologies designed to enable organizations to use sensitive data with artificial intelligence while reducing exposure of the underlying information. The Company's primary commercial product, VEIL (Vector-Encoded Information Layer), is a privacy-preserving technology designed to protect sensitive information across AI and machine learning environments. IQT's portfolio also includes SecureGuard360, its cybersecurity platform providing security and monitoring capabilities for enterprise environments. IQT's broader strategy is focused on building Trust Infrastructure for Enterprise AI at the convergence of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, enterprise data infrastructure and quantum resilience.

The Company's published VEIL technical white paper, "Informationally Compressive Anonymization: Non-Degrading Sensitive Input Protection for Privacy-Preserving Supervised Machine Learning," is available at: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2603.15842.

For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Husam Fezzani, Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, claims regarding the potential applicability of VEILTM, including practical applications to organizations with sensitive or regulated datasets, the privacy protection possibilities of VEILTM, predicative performance of VEILTM, viability of the theoretical foundation for non-invertible of encoded representations, Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; successfully develop and commercialize its technology and products; obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections; secure adequate financing on commercially reasonable terms; operate under applicable regulatory and legal frameworks; the continued demand for and adoption of privacy-preserving artificial intelligence solutions under prevailing economic and market conditions; the concepts, methodologies, and technical conclusions described in the Paper, including the VEIL architecture and Informationally Compressive Anonymization framework, will continue to be viable and applicable in commercial and operational environments; that the Company will be able to further develop, refine, and implement these technologies in products; that the performance characteristics, security properties, and scalability observed in experimental and modeled scenarios can be achieved in practical deployments; that the Company will be able to operate its solutions within applicable regulatory, data protection, and governance frameworks; and that sufficient technical, financial, and human resources will be available to support ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks relating to the Company's ability to further develop, implement, and commercialize the VEIL architecture and related technologies; uncertainties regarding whether the technical performance, security characteristics, and scalability demonstrated in the Paper's research, modeling, or experimental scenarios can be replicated in real-world commercial deployments; risks associated with evolving data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence regulatory frameworks; the Company's ability to secure and protect intellectual property rights; dependence on key personnel and technical expertise; availability of financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of the Company's products; and the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory,or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316711