Key Highlights

Integrated Quantum Technologies completed its first customer engagement of VEIL through a Proof-of-Concept ("POC") engagement with Pivotly, an AI software company developing AI-powered construction estimating and workflow solutions.

In Pivotly's application, VEIL reduced AI processing times from hours to seconds, with most construction blueprints processing in approximately 3-5 seconds.

The engagement improved Pivotly's out-of-sample machine-learning model performance by approximately 5-8%, as measured by Macro-F1 score.

The engagement resulted in a production-ready AI workflow for Pivotly's planned product launch, addressing identified requirements related to processing speed and model accuracy.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (CSE: VEIL) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G1) ("IQT" or the "Company"), a provider of quantum-resilient AI infrastructure, is pleased to announce the completion of the first customer engagement of its VEIL technology through a Proof-of-Concept ("POC") engagement with Pivotly.

The Pivotly engagement represents an initial step in IQT's go-to-market strategy for VEIL. Through Proof-of-Concept ("POC") engagements, prospective customers can evaluate VEIL against specific requirements within their own use cases, allowing the Company to demonstrate the technology's capabilities within customer environments and, where appropriate, support discussions regarding broader deployments.

The engagement tested VEIL in Pivotly's AI-powered blueprint analysis application, focusing on two key requirements: faster processing and improved model accuracy. VEIL is primarily designed to help protect sensitive data in AI and machine-learning environments, but this engagement focused specifically on performance.

Pivotly is an AI software company developing intelligent document automation and AI-powered workflow solutions. Its technology includes a construction blueprint analysis application designed to convert architectural plans into cost estimates by identifying and quantifying building components such as walls, doors, windows, fixtures, plumbing elements and other cost-driving features.

The engagement, originally agreed to on March 10, 2026, was designed to evaluate VEIL against the specific performance requirements of Pivotly's AI models. The engagement resulted in measurable improvements in both inference speed and model accuracy and a production-ready AI workflow for Pivotly's planned product launch.

The engagement was conducted pursuant to a specific POC agreement and, as of the date of this release, the parties have not entered into any agreement for additional services or a broader deployment of VEIL.

The performance results reported below were measured jointly by Pivotly and IQT as part of the POC engagement.

VEIL Customer Validation Results

The engagement delivered measurable results across three areas:

Processing speed: Reduced inference times from hours to seconds, with most blueprints processing in approximately 3-5 seconds and exceptionally large blueprints completing in under one minute.

Reduced inference times from hours to seconds, with most blueprints processing in approximately 3-5 seconds and exceptionally large blueprints completing in under one minute. Model performance: Improved out-of-sample model performance by approximately 5-8 percentage points, as measured by Macro-F1 score, compared with the model using the original raw-data feature set. Macro-F1 is a model-performance metric that balances precision and recall across multiple classes, giving equal weight to each class regardless of its frequency in the dataset.

Improved out-of-sample model performance by approximately 5-8 percentage points, as measured by Macro-F1 score, compared with the model using the original raw-data feature set. Macro-F1 is a model-performance metric that balances precision and recall across multiple classes, giving equal weight to each class regardless of its frequency in the dataset. Production readiness: Resulted in a production-ready AI workflow for Pivotly's application, addressing identified performance requirements for Pivotly's planned product launch.

The Pivotly engagement was focused specifically on processing speed and model accuracy rather than the protection of sensitive data. The results provide customer validation of VEIL's performance characteristics in this application.

The results described above are specific to the Pivotly engagement and its application and should not be interpreted as indicative of results that may be achieved in other applications or customer environments.

Pivotly Testimonial

"Pivotly is building an AI-powered estimating platform that turns construction blueprints into fast, reliable cost estimates by identifying and counting key building elements such as walls, doors, windows, fixtures, sinks, toilets, and other cost-driving features.

"Before working with the VEIL team, we were facing two major technical barriers: inference speed and model accuracy. Processing a blueprint could take hours, and the object detection results still needed improvement.

"Working with VEIL, we saw exactly the improvements we needed. The solution reduced inference time from hours to seconds, with most blueprints processing in roughly 3 to 5 seconds and even especially large blueprints completing in under a minute. The team also improved our object detection scores by approximately 5 to 8 percentage points.

"These improvements removed key performance barriers standing between us and a market-ready product. VEIL delivered practical, production-ready solutions that materially advanced our platform, and we would recommend VEIL to any company solving complex applied AI problems where accuracy, speed and production viability matter."

-Matthew Guruge, Chief Revenue Officer, Pivotly

Management Commentary

Jeremy Samuelson, Chief Technology Officer of Integrated Quantum Technologies, commented:

"The Pivotly engagement provides a practical example of VEIL being applied against a customer's defined AI performance requirements. This engagement was specifically focused on inference speed and model accuracy, and the results showed measurable improvements in both areas. While VEIL was developed primarily to address the challenges associated with using sensitive data in AI environments, this engagement provides customer validation of the technology's performance characteristics in a separate applied AI use case."

Husam Fezzani, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Quantum Technologies, added:

"This represents an important milestone for Integrated Quantum following the launch of VEIL. The Pivotly engagement provides our first customer POC and measurable results from an applied AI use case. POC engagements are an important part of our go-to-market strategy because they allow prospective customers to evaluate VEIL against their own requirements and within their own use cases. As we continue introducing VEIL to enterprise organizations and channel partners, the Pivotly engagement provides a practical example of that process and the results achieved in a customer environment."

The Pivotly engagement provides IQT with its first customer engagement of VEIL within an applied AI environment. IQT continues to introduce VEIL to enterprise organizations and channel partners.

About Pivotly

Pivotly develops AI-powered document automation and workflow solutions that transform unstructured business documents into structured, actionable data. Its construction platform automates blueprint analysis and project cost estimation using advanced computer vision and machine learning, enabling customers to generate faster, more accurate estimates while reducing manual effort and improving scalability. More information is available at https://pivotly.com.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (IQT) is an enterprise AI infrastructure company developing technologies designed to enable organizations to use sensitive data with artificial intelligence while reducing exposure of the underlying information. The Company's primary commercial product, VEIL (Vector-Encoded Information Layer), is a privacy-preserving technology designed to protect sensitive information across AI and machine learning environments. IQT's portfolio also includes SecureGuard360, its cybersecurity platform providing security and monitoring capabilities for enterprise environments. IQT's broader strategy is focused on building Trust Infrastructure for Enterprise AI at the convergence of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, enterprise data infrastructure and quantum resilience.

The Company's published VEIL technical white paper, "Informationally Compressive Anonymization: Non-Degrading Sensitive Input Protection for Privacy-Preserving Supervised Machine Learning," is available at: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2603.15842

For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Husam Fezzani, Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, claims regarding the potential applicability of VEILTM, including practical applications to organizations with sensitive or regulated datasets, the privacy protection possibilities of VEILTM, predicative performance of VEILTM, viability of the theoretical foundation for non-invertible of encoded representations, Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; successfully develop and commercialize its technology and products; obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections; secure adequate financing on commercially reasonable terms; operate under applicable regulatory and legal frameworks; the continued demand for and adoption of privacy-preserving artificial intelligence solutions under prevailing economic and market conditions; the concepts, methodologies, and technical conclusions described in the Paper, including the VEIL architecture and Informationally Compressive Anonymization framework, will continue to be viable and applicable in commercial and operational environments; that the Company will be able to further develop, refine, and implement these technologies in products; that the performance characteristics, security properties, and scalability observed in experimental and modeled scenarios can be achieved in practical deployments; that the Company will be able to operate its solutions within applicable regulatory, data protection, and governance frameworks; and that sufficient technical, financial, and human resources will be available to support ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks relating to the Company's ability to further develop, implement, and commercialize the VEIL architecture and related technologies; uncertainties regarding whether the technical performance, security characteristics, and scalability demonstrated in the Paper's research, modeling, or experimental scenarios can be replicated in real-world commercial deployments; risks associated with evolving data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence regulatory frameworks; the Company's ability to secure and protect intellectual property rights; dependence on key personnel and technical expertise; availability of financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of the Company's products; and the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory,or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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