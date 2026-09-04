Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (CSE: VEIL) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G1) ("Integrated Quantum," "IQT" or the "Company"), an enterprise AI infrastructure technology company, today announced the launch of its redesigned corporate website and updated investor presentation.

The new website and investor presentation follow the Company's recent name change to Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. and commencement of trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "VEIL." The updated materials provide shareholders, prospective investors, customers and partners with a consolidated overview of the Company's technology, corporate strategy, market opportunity, research and validation activities, and go-to-market initiatives.

The materials place particular focus on VEIL (Vector-Encoded Information Layer), the Company's primary technology, which uses its patent-pending Informationally Compressive Anonymization ("ICA") methodology to transform sensitive source data into encoded representations designed to preserve the information required for machine-learning models to operate effectively, without providing those models access to the original sensitive data.

The updated materials also outline IQT's broader strategy across enterprise AI, data security, privacy and quantum-resilient infrastructure, together with the Company's recent technology development and validation activities.

Investors interested in learning more about VEIL and how the technology works are encouraged to watch the Company's VEIL overview video, available on the Investors section of the Integrated Quantum website.

Management Commentary

"Our transition to Integrated Quantum Technologies and the VEIL trading symbol established a corporate identity that better reflects the Company's technology focus and direction," said Husam Fezzani, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Quantum Technologies. "The new website and investor presentation bring our technology, strategy and recent developments together in a clearer and more accessible format for shareholders, prospective investors, customers and partners as we continue to advance VEIL and execute on our go-to-market strategy."

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 500,000 stock options to Husam Fezzani, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.75 per common share. The options were granted effective August 25, 2026, are fully vested and expire on August 25, 2031, subject to the terms of the Company's 20% Rolling Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (IQT) is an enterprise AI infrastructure company developing technologies designed to enable organizations to use sensitive data with artificial intelligence while reducing exposure of the underlying information. The Company's primary commercial product, VEIL (Vector-Encoded Information Layer), is a privacy-preserving technology designed to protect sensitive information across AI and machine learning environments. IQT's portfolio also includes SecureGuard360, its cybersecurity platform providing security and monitoring capabilities for enterprise environments. IQT's broader strategy is focused on building Trust Infrastructure for Enterprise AI at the convergence of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, enterprise data infrastructure and quantum resilience.

The Company's published VEIL technical white paper, "Informationally Compressive Anonymization: Non-Degrading Sensitive Input Protection for Privacy-Preserving Supervised Machine Learning," is available at: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2603.15842.

For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, claims regarding the potential applicability of VEILTM, including practical applications to organizations with sensitive or regulated datasets, the privacy protection possibilities of VEILTM, predicative performance of VEILTM, viability of the theoretical foundation for non-invertible of encoded representations, Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; successfully develop and commercialize its technology and products; obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections; secure adequate financing on commercially reasonable terms; operate under applicable regulatory and legal frameworks; the continued demand for and adoption of privacy-preserving artificial intelligence solutions under prevailing economic and market conditions; the concepts, methodologies, and technical conclusions described in the Paper, including the VEIL architecture and Informationally Compressive Anonymization framework, will continue to be viable and applicable in commercial and operational environments; that the Company will be able to further develop, refine, and implement these technologies in products; that the performance characteristics, security properties, and scalability observed in experimental and modeled scenarios can be achieved in practical deployments; that the Company will be able to operate its solutions within applicable regulatory, data protection, and governance frameworks; and that sufficient technical, financial, and human resources will be available to support ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks relating to the Company's ability to further develop, implement, and commercialize the VEIL architecture and related technologies; uncertainties regarding whether the technical performance, security characteristics, and scalability demonstrated in the Paper's research, modeling, or experimental scenarios can be replicated in real-world commercial deployments; risks associated with evolving data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence regulatory frameworks; the Company's ability to secure and protect intellectual property rights; dependence on key personnel and technical expertise; availability of financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of the Company's products; and the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory,or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312881