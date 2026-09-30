Former Yahoo Canada, illumin and Postmedia sales leader joins to drive enterprise sales in New York, Chicago and Toronto

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered advertising performance technology focused on improving efficiency and accountability in digital advertising, today announced the appointment of Paula Festas as Strategic Sales Advisor, effective immediately.

In this role, Ms. Festas will work with the Company's leadership team on enterprise sales and go-to-market strategy in New York, Chicago and Toronto, including enterprise pitch development and sales team enablement.

Ms. Festas brings more than 25 years of experience leading revenue growth and commercial transformation across North America's media and technology industries. Most recently Senior Vice President of Sales, North America at illumin, she has served as Chief Revenue Officer of Postmedia Network, Senior Vice President of Global Ad Sales at Pelmorex Media, Executive Director of Sales, Canada at Yahoo, and in national sales leadership roles at CBC Television, and was co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of huumans. She is the founder of Paula Festas Consulting, which provides fractional executive leadership and strategic advisory to media, ad tech and technology companies.

"Paula has spent her career selling to and operating alongside the people we need to reach: senior marketers and agency leaders who are accountable for large media budgets," said Seif Khemaissia, Chief Growth Officer of BrandPilot AI. "She joins at the right moment. Our path from paid evaluation to commercial agreement is working, and Paul will be focused on driving engagement with enterprise level accounts in New York, Chicago and Toronto."

Paula Festas added, "I have spent my career on the revenue side of media and technology, and I have watched brands pay for performance with zero independent verification. BrandPilot puts measurement and accountability up front, delivering an independent layer between the brand and the ad platform. As BrandPilot's remuneration is 100% performance based, the Company has a very compelling go to market proposition that resonates with senior marketers. I am excited to take this new tool, which I consider mission critical for both brands and agencies, to my network and beyond."

Ms. Festas will provide services to the Company on an advisory basis.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core capabilities include AdAi by Revvim, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar, which compiles forensic bot-detection reports to reclaim refunds associated with invalid traffic; and SearchIQ, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans", and similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected contribution of Ms. Festas to the Company's go-to-market execution and the Company's enterprise growth in the United States and Canada. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to convert enterprise opportunities into commercial agreements; variability in the effectiveness of the Company's technology in live campaign environments; changes in digital advertising platforms, programmatic systems, or media buying practices; competitive developments in advertising efficiency technologies; and the Company's ability to expand enterprise adoption of its capabilities. Although management believes the assumptions underlying forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316647