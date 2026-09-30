

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly (LLY) said EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab-lbkz) met the primary and secondary endpoints in the Phase 3b ADtouch study, showing significant improvements in skin clearance, itch and pain among adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe hand and foot atopic dermatitis.



EBGLYSS is an IL-13 inhibitor approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults and children ages 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kg).



In the 221-patient study, 53% of patients treated with EBGLYSS achieved clear or almost clear skin on their hands and feet at Week 16, compared with 27% on placebo.



Lilly also reported improvements in itch and pain as early as two and one weeks, respectively.



Nearly eight in 10 patients (77%) receiving EBGLYSS reported being satisfied or very satisfied with hand clearance at Week 16, compared with 40% receiving placebo.



Lilly said it has submitted the data to the FDA for consideration of a potential label update covering localized atopic dermatitis involving the hands and feet.



LLY closed Tuesday's trading at $1,184.63, down 0.01%.



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